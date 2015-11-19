Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 9:05pm EST

The victims of Paris

Mathieu Hoche of France. /Via Social Media Website

Mathieu Hoche of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Mathieu Hoche of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
1 / 23
Valeria Solesin, 28, of Italy. /Via Social Media Website

Valeria Solesin, 28, of Italy. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Valeria Solesin, 28, of Italy. /Via Social Media Website
Close
2 / 23
Milko Jozic of Belgium. /Via Social Media Website

Milko Jozic of Belgium. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Milko Jozic of Belgium. /Via Social Media Website
Close
3 / 23
Francois Xavier Prevost, 29, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Francois Xavier Prevost, 29, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Francois Xavier Prevost, 29, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
4 / 23
Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, of the U.S. /Via Social Media Website

Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, of the U.S. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, of the U.S. /Via Social Media Website
Close
5 / 23
Maxime Bouffard, 26, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Maxime Bouffard, 26, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Maxime Bouffard, 26, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
6 / 23
Romain Didier of France. /Via Social Media Website

Romain Didier of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Romain Didier of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
7 / 23
Manu Perez of France. /Via Social Media Website

Manu Perez of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Manu Perez of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
8 / 23
Fabrice Dubois of France. /Via Social Media Website

Fabrice Dubois of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Fabrice Dubois of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
9 / 23
Ludovic Boumbas, 40, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Ludovic Boumbas, 40, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Ludovic Boumbas, 40, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
10 / 23
Elsa DelPlace, 34, of Chile. /Via Social Media Website

Elsa DelPlace, 34, of Chile. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Elsa DelPlace, 34, of Chile. /Via Social Media Website
Close
11 / 23
Djamila Houd, 41, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Djamila Houd, 41, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Djamila Houd, 41, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
12 / 23
Germain Ferey, 36, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Germain Ferey, 36, of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Germain Ferey, 36, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
13 / 23
Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle of Chile. /Via Social Media Website

Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle of Chile. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle of Chile. /Via Social Media Website
Close
14 / 23
Precilia Correia, who had dual French-Portuguese nationality. /Via Social Media Website

Precilia Correia, who had dual French-Portuguese nationality. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Precilia Correia, who had dual French-Portuguese nationality. /Via Social Media Website
Close
15 / 23
Ionut Ciprian Calciu, 32, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website

Ionut Ciprian Calciu, 32, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Ionut Ciprian Calciu, 32, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website
Close
16 / 23
Nicolas Classeau of France. /Via Social Media Website

Nicolas Classeau of France. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Nicolas Classeau of France. /Via Social Media Website
Close
17 / 23
Nick Alexander of Britain, 36, manager of U.S. rock band Eagles of Death Metal. /Via Social Media Website

Nick Alexander of Britain, 36, manager of U.S. rock band Eagles of Death Metal. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Nick Alexander of Britain, 36, manager of U.S. rock band Eagles of Death Metal. /Via Social Media Website
Close
18 / 23
Lacramioara Pop, 29, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website

Lacramioara Pop, 29, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Lacramioara Pop, 29, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website
Close
19 / 23
Elodie Breuil, 23, of France. FACEBOOK/

Elodie Breuil, 23, of France. FACEBOOK/

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Elodie Breuil, 23, of France. FACEBOOK/
Close
20 / 23
Marie Lausch of France. FACEBOOK/

Marie Lausch of France. FACEBOOK/

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Marie Lausch of France. FACEBOOK/
Close
21 / 23
Guillaume B. Decherf, 43, of France. FACEBOOK/

Guillaume B. Decherf, 43, of France. FACEBOOK/

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Guillaume B. Decherf, 43, of France. FACEBOOK/
Close
22 / 23
Mathias Dymarski of France. /Via Social Media

Mathias Dymarski of France. /Via Social Media

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Mathias Dymarski of France. /Via Social Media
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
France strikes Islamic State

France strikes Islamic State

Next Slideshows

France strikes Islamic State

France strikes Islamic State

French warplanes carry out air strikes on Islamic State's stronghold in Raqqa, Syria.

Nov 18 2015
2016 campaign collectibles

2016 campaign collectibles

Souvenirs from the 2016 presidential race.

Nov 18 2015
Molenbeek, home to Paris attackers

Molenbeek, home to Paris attackers

Two of the Paris attackers are among dozens of people who lived under the radar in the poor Molenbeek district of Brussels who have taken up arms for Islamic...

Nov 18 2015
Police close in on Paris attackers

Police close in on Paris attackers

Police launch an operation to catch the alleged mastermind of the Paris attacks.

Nov 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast