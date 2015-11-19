The victims of Paris
Mathieu Hoche of France. /Via Social Media Website
Valeria Solesin, 28, of Italy. /Via Social Media Website
Milko Jozic of Belgium. /Via Social Media Website
Francois Xavier Prevost, 29, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, of the U.S. /Via Social Media Website
Maxime Bouffard, 26, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Romain Didier of France. /Via Social Media Website
Manu Perez of France. /Via Social Media Website
Fabrice Dubois of France. /Via Social Media Website
Ludovic Boumbas, 40, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Elsa DelPlace, 34, of Chile. /Via Social Media Website
Djamila Houd, 41, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Germain Ferey, 36, of France. /Via Social Media Website
Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle of Chile. /Via Social Media Website
Precilia Correia, who had dual French-Portuguese nationality. /Via Social Media Website
Ionut Ciprian Calciu, 32, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website
Nicolas Classeau of France. /Via Social Media Website
Nick Alexander of Britain, 36, manager of U.S. rock band Eagles of Death Metal. /Via Social Media Website
Lacramioara Pop, 29, of Romania. /Via Social Media Website
Elodie Breuil, 23, of France. FACEBOOK/
Marie Lausch of France. FACEBOOK/
Guillaume B. Decherf, 43, of France. FACEBOOK/
Mathias Dymarski of France. /Via Social Media
