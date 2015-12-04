The victims of San Bernardino
Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead - Survived by his wife Renee and six children, ranging in age from 1 year old to 14, according to a post on his church's website. He was a spiritual leader to his family, according to his pastor, Rod Akins of the...more
Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley - "I love hanging out with friends and I love my blooming career in public and environmental health," Clayborn wrote on her Facebook page. "I am a creative individual with a fun outlook on life. I love my life."...more
Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton - Survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper her husband was a health inspector who worked with shooting suspect Syed Farook. The couple were Messianic Jews,...more
Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto - Wife, mother of a two-year-old boy, married in 2012, according to an online fundraising page and her Facebook account. She was a fan of NFL team the Green Bay Packers. "Aurora was a beautiful 26-year-old woman who is...more
Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Rialto - Ran the coffee shop in a building at the Inland Regional Center. Survived by his boyfriend, Ryan Reyes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reyes told CNN that Kaufman was popular for his outgoing personality and...more
Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles - Johnson lived in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles with his girlfriend and rose before dawn every day to travel to San Bernardino, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. His girlfriend, Mandy...more
Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa - Married, father of young daughter, according to an online fundraising page. Adams enjoyed playing video games and discussing politics, at times sharing news reports and comments on the U.S. response to Islamic State...more
Damian Meins, 58, Riverside. /Via Social Media
Next Slideshows
Trudeau's first month in office
Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first month in office included taking part in the climate change conference and the G20 summit.
The San Bernardino arsenal
The couple accused of killing 14 people in the California shooting amassed a cache of assault-style rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition and pipe bombs.
Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border
Migrants stranded on the Greek side for weeks clash with police.
Vigils in San Bernardino
People gather at a stadium, mosque and church to remember the victims of the mass shooting in San Bernardino.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.