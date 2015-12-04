The victims of San Bernardino

Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton - Survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper her husband was a health inspector who worked with shooting suspect Syed Farook. The couple were Messianic Jews, his wife said. Thalasinos wore tzitzit, traditional fringe tassels, as well as a tie clip with the Star of David. "My husband was just a very devout believer," she told the newspaper. "He became born again a couple of years ago and because of that I had a very strong faith, so I know that he's in a much better place." She added that her husband evangelized many. "He wanted to serve the Lord and bring more people to the Lord." /Via Social Media

Close