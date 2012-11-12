Edition:
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 7:40am EST

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

<p>Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, November 12, 2012

Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Wellington Moy, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, uses a leaf blower to clear away debris before dawn at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Wellington Moy, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, uses a leaf blower to clear away debris before dawn at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America pauses during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure the memorial is cleaned every week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America pauses during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure the memorial is cleaned every week....more

<p>A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown as cleaning volunteers gather before dawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown as cleaning volunteers gather before dawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Water drops cling to names etched in black granite after a cleaning session at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Water drops cling to names etched in black granite after a cleaning session at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Mario Mirarchi, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Mario Mirarchi, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Members of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America leave the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning session in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Members of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America leave the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning session in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A man looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A man looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Volunteers scrub the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Volunteers scrub the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Bill Bennett (L), the president of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, leads a moment of silence after a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Bill Bennett (L), the president of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, leads a moment of silence after a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite and sidewalk of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite and sidewalk of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington,...more

<p>U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky chats with Bill Gray, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky chats with Bill Gray, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron more

<p>Kenny Titcomb of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America looks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Kenny Titcomb of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America looks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A Christmas wreath is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A Christmas wreath is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A United States flag, with a military dog tag, is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A United States flag, with a military dog tag, is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue is shown in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue is shown in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012....more

<p>Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue (R) is shown looking towards Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (L) in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue (R) is shown looking towards Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (L) in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>United States Air Force volunteers fatigues and combat boots are seen while working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

United States Air Force volunteers fatigues and combat boots are seen while working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more

