The Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, uses a leaf blower to clear away debris before dawn at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, uses a leaf blower to clear away debris before dawn at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America pauses during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure the memorial is cleaned every week....more
A member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America pauses during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure the memorial is cleaned every week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown as cleaning volunteers gather before dawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown as cleaning volunteers gather before dawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Water drops cling to names etched in black granite after a cleaning session at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Water drops cling to names etched in black granite after a cleaning session at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mario Mirarchi, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mario Mirarchi, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America leave the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning session in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America leave the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning session in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteers scrub the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteers scrub the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bill Bennett (L), the president of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, leads a moment of silence after a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bill Bennett (L), the president of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, leads a moment of silence after a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite and sidewalk of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington,...more
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite and sidewalk of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky chats with Bill Gray, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron more
U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky chats with Bill Gray, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kenny Titcomb of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America looks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kenny Titcomb of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America looks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Christmas wreath is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Christmas wreath is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A United States flag, with a military dog tag, is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A United States flag, with a military dog tag, is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue is shown in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue is shown in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012....more
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue (R) is shown looking towards Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (L) in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue (R) is shown looking towards Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (L) in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
United States Air Force volunteers fatigues and combat boots are seen while working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
United States Air Force volunteers fatigues and combat boots are seen while working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial
The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.
Marijuana in America
The Obama administration is giving states leeway to experiment with pot legalization.
Obama vs. Romney
The presidential campaign from both sides.
Goran Tomasevic: Afghanistan
Images from an embed on the frontlines of Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.