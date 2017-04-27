The view from Trump Tower
A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman uses a mobile phone to photograph Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A signed photograph of Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump hangs in a Starbucks coffee shop inside the main lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Women look at jewelry in the Ivanka Trump shop inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man crosses a barricaded section of 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A doorman peers out from the lobby at the 5th Avenue entrance to Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man photographs items for sale from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection inside a glass case inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker stands at the entrance to the main elevators inside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man uses a mobile phone to photograph inside the public atrium at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items are seen for sale at a gift shop inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Heavily armed New York City Police officers stand outside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York City Police officer stands inside a security booth within a secured area outside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pedestrians are seen in a slow shutter speed photograph as they pass Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tourists use mobile phones to photograph Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The West facing side of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
