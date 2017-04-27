Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 27, 2017 | 5:30pm EDT

The view from Trump Tower

A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 15
A woman uses a mobile phone to photograph Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman uses a mobile phone to photograph Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A woman uses a mobile phone to photograph Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 15
A signed photograph of Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump hangs in a Starbucks coffee shop inside the main lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A signed photograph of Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump hangs in a Starbucks coffee shop inside the main lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A signed photograph of Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump hangs in a Starbucks coffee shop inside the main lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 15
Women look at jewelry in the Ivanka Trump shop inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Women look at jewelry in the Ivanka Trump shop inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Women look at jewelry in the Ivanka Trump shop inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 15
A man crosses a barricaded section of 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man crosses a barricaded section of 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man crosses a barricaded section of 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 15
A doorman peers out from the lobby at the 5th Avenue entrance to Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A doorman peers out from the lobby at the 5th Avenue entrance to Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A doorman peers out from the lobby at the 5th Avenue entrance to Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 15
A man photographs items for sale from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection inside a glass case inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man photographs items for sale from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection inside a glass case inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man photographs items for sale from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection inside a glass case inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 15
A worker stands at the entrance to the main elevators inside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker stands at the entrance to the main elevators inside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A worker stands at the entrance to the main elevators inside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 15
A man uses a mobile phone to photograph inside the public atrium at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man uses a mobile phone to photograph inside the public atrium at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man uses a mobile phone to photograph inside the public atrium at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 15
Items are seen for sale at a gift shop inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Items are seen for sale at a gift shop inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Items are seen for sale at a gift shop inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 15
Heavily armed New York City Police officers stand outside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Heavily armed New York City Police officers stand outside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Heavily armed New York City Police officers stand outside the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 15
A New York City Police officer stands inside a security booth within a secured area outside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police officer stands inside a security booth within a secured area outside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A New York City Police officer stands inside a security booth within a secured area outside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 15
Pedestrians are seen in a slow shutter speed photograph as they pass Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pedestrians are seen in a slow shutter speed photograph as they pass Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Pedestrians are seen in a slow shutter speed photograph as they pass Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 15
Tourists use mobile phones to photograph Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tourists use mobile phones to photograph Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Tourists use mobile phones to photograph Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 15
The West facing side of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The West facing side of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
The West facing side of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the...

Next Slideshows

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head...

Apr 27 2017
USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear...

Apr 27 2017
Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Apr 27 2017
Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Apr 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast