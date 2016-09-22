Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 22, 2016 | 10:45am EDT

The view from Trump's motorcade

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters drive past the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters drive past the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters drive past the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 8
Supporters watch Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters watch Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Supporters watch Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 8
A girl gestures towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as his motorcade departed a campaign visit to the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A girl gestures towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as his motorcade departed a campaign visit to the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A girl gestures towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as his motorcade departed a campaign visit to the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 8
A resident gives the thumbs down as the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump passes through the City of Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A resident gives the thumbs down as the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump passes through the City of Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A resident gives the thumbs down as the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump passes through the City of Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 8
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's supporters stand by the roadside as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's motorcade leaves a fundraising event in Orlando, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's supporters stand by the roadside as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's motorcade leaves a fundraising event in Orlando, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's supporters stand by the roadside as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's motorcade leaves a fundraising event in Orlando, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 8
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 8
Protestors hold signs as they stand by the road as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrives outside a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors hold signs as they stand by the road as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrives outside a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Protestors hold signs as they stand by the road as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrives outside a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 8
A truck advertising Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A truck advertising Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A truck advertising Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Syria's unraveling truce

Syria's unraveling truce

Next Slideshows

Syria's unraveling truce

Syria's unraveling truce

The fragile ceasefire in Syria appears to have come apart, as ground battles rage and an air strike hits an aid convoy.

Sep 21 2016
Trump goes to church

Trump goes to church

The presidential candidate spends time in church.

Sep 21 2016
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Sep 21 2016
Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.

Sep 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast