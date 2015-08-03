Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 7:35pm EDT

The Vikings of Spain

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in northwestern Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in northwestern Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in northwestern Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
1 / 14
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
2 / 14
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 14
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
4 / 14
A woman dressed as a Viking drinks local red wine during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A woman dressed as a Viking drinks local red wine during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A woman dressed as a Viking drinks local red wine during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
5 / 14
A man and a woman dressed up as a Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man and a woman dressed up as a Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man and a woman dressed up as a Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
6 / 14
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
7 / 14
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
8 / 14
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
9 / 14
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
10 / 14
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
11 / 14
Men dressed up as Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Men dressed up as Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Men dressed up as Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
12 / 14
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
13 / 14
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Reindeer Day

Reindeer Day

Next Slideshows

Reindeer Day

Reindeer Day

Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.

Aug 03 2015
Shining a light on endangered species

Shining a light on endangered species

Images of endangered species are projected onto the Empire State building to raise awareness.

Aug 03 2015
Dog surfing contest

Dog surfing contest

Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.

Aug 03 2015
Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park in Italy and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009.

Jul 31 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast