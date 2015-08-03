The Vikings of Spain
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in northwestern Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel...more
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A woman dressed as a Viking drinks local red wine during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man and a woman dressed up as a Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Men dressed up as Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Next Slideshows
Reindeer Day
Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.
Shining a light on endangered species
Images of endangered species are projected onto the Empire State building to raise awareness.
Dog surfing contest
Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.
Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains
The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park in Italy and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.