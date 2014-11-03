The Virgin Galactic crash site
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites inspect wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A small bit of wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo lies in the desert near Cantil, California.
Sheriff's deputies look at a piece of debris near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo lies by a road near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators pick up wreckage of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo along a railroad track near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
The Virgin Galactic hanger is seen at Mojave airport in Mojave, California.
Investigators from the NTSB inspect wreckage at one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites look for debris from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo in the desert near Cantil, California.
Orange flags mark small pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites inspect wreckage at one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators from the NTSB walk through one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Investigators pick up pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.
Next Slideshows
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
Wallenda walks over Chicago
Daredevil Nik Wallenda crosses a tightrope between two skyscrapers above Chicago.
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.