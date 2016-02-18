The voters of Niger
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou cheer at a rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Elections are only days away in Niger, a landlocked, impoverished country on the edge of the Sahara Desert. But it...more
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will...more
A supporter of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou wears his name written on her forehead at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Many supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou dress in pink in the...more
The name "Issoufou" is seen spelled out at a campaign rally for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. While the opposition accuses Issoufou of becoming increasingly authoritarian, the government underscores the...more
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou dance at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou wear body paint at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou cheer at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A security officer sleeps with his gun next to him on the roof of the headquarters of MDR-Tarna political party in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A supporter of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou poses for a picture at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidates in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of the PNDS-Tarayya pose for a picture wearing party t-shirts in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Security guards stand next to a campaign poster for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou at Issoufou's campaign headquarters in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
