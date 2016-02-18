Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 4:50pm EST

The voters of Niger

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
1 / 15
Young supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou cheer at a rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Elections are only days away in Niger, a landlocked, impoverished country on the edge of the Sahara Desert. But it won�t be polling day for everyone. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Young supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou cheer at a rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Elections are only days away in Niger, a landlocked, impoverished country on the edge of the Sahara Desert. But it...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Young supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou cheer at a rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Elections are only days away in Niger, a landlocked, impoverished country on the edge of the Sahara Desert. But it won�t be polling day for everyone. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
2 / 15
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will be able to cast their votes in the presidential and legislative poll on February 21. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will be able to cast their votes in the presidential and legislative poll on February 21. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
3 / 15
A supporter of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou wears his name written on her forehead at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Many supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou dress in pink in the run-up to the elections in Niger. The country is a major uranium producer and Western ally in a regional fight against Islamist militants including Nigeria's Boko Haram. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A supporter of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou wears his name written on her forehead at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Many supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou dress in pink in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A supporter of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou wears his name written on her forehead at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Many supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou dress in pink in the run-up to the elections in Niger. The country is a major uranium producer and Western ally in a regional fight against Islamist militants including Nigeria's Boko Haram. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
4 / 15
The name "Issoufou" is seen spelled out at a campaign rally for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. While the opposition accuses Issoufou of becoming increasingly authoritarian, the government underscores the need for order amid security threats - including an alleged attempt to topple Issoufou in December. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The name "Issoufou" is seen spelled out at a campaign rally for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. While the opposition accuses Issoufou of becoming increasingly authoritarian, the government underscores the...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
The name "Issoufou" is seen spelled out at a campaign rally for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. While the opposition accuses Issoufou of becoming increasingly authoritarian, the government underscores the need for order amid security threats - including an alleged attempt to topple Issoufou in December. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
5 / 15
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
6 / 15
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou dance at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou dance at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou dance at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
7 / 15
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou wear body paint at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou wear body paint at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou wear body paint at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 15
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 15
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou cheer at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou cheer at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou cheer at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 15
A security officer sleeps with his gun next to him on the roof of the headquarters of MDR-Tarna political party in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A security officer sleeps with his gun next to him on the roof of the headquarters of MDR-Tarna political party in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A security officer sleeps with his gun next to him on the roof of the headquarters of MDR-Tarna political party in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
11 / 15
A supporter of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou poses for a picture at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A supporter of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou poses for a picture at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A supporter of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou poses for a picture at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
12 / 15
A boy walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidates in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A boy walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidates in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A boy walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidates in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
13 / 15
Supporters of the PNDS-Tarayya pose for a picture wearing party t-shirts in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of the PNDS-Tarayya pose for a picture wearing party t-shirts in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Supporters of the PNDS-Tarayya pose for a picture wearing party t-shirts in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 15
Security guards stand next to a campaign poster for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou at Issoufou's campaign headquarters in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Security guards stand next to a campaign poster for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou at Issoufou's campaign headquarters in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Security guards stand next to a campaign poster for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou at Issoufou's campaign headquarters in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Next Slideshows

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

On the battlefield with the U.S.-backed Syrian rebel alliance.

Feb 18 2016
World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

On board Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, the biggest cruise liner in the world.

Feb 18 2016
Marseille from above

Marseille from above

Aerial images of the French port city of Marseille.

Feb 18 2016
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

Feb 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast