Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 23, 2012 | 6:00pm EDT

The voters of tomorrow

<p>Two girls take part in a prayer as they attend a campaign rally for Mitt Romney in Chesapeake, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Two girls take part in a prayer as they attend a campaign rally for Mitt Romney in Chesapeake, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Two girls take part in a prayer as they attend a campaign rally for Mitt Romney in Chesapeake, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 24
<p>A young boy waits for President Obama to arrive for a campaign rally in Delray, Florida October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A young boy waits for President Obama to arrive for a campaign rally in Delray, Florida October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A young boy waits for President Obama to arrive for a campaign rally in Delray, Florida October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>A girl waves a flag as she is held above the crowd while President Obama speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A girl waves a flag as she is held above the crowd while President Obama speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A girl waves a flag as she is held above the crowd while President Obama speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 24
<p>Three year-old Grace Coon waits for Mitt Romney at Astrotech Space Operations in Cape Canaveral, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Three year-old Grace Coon waits for Mitt Romney at Astrotech Space Operations in Cape Canaveral, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Three year-old Grace Coon waits for Mitt Romney at Astrotech Space Operations in Cape Canaveral, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 24
<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with a boy in the crowd at a campaign rally in Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney shakes hands with a boy in the crowd at a campaign rally in Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney shakes hands with a boy in the crowd at a campaign rally in Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 24
<p>A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 24
<p>A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 24
<p>A boy wears a campaign sticker over his mouth before a rally with Mitt Romney in Dubuque, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A boy wears a campaign sticker over his mouth before a rally with Mitt Romney in Dubuque, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy wears a campaign sticker over his mouth before a rally with Mitt Romney in Dubuque, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 24
<p>A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 24
<p>A boy listens to President Obama speak at a campaign event at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A boy listens to President Obama speak at a campaign event at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy listens to President Obama speak at a campaign event at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 24
<p>A boy holds up a banner supporting President Obama during an election campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A boy holds up a banner supporting President Obama during an election campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy holds up a banner supporting President Obama during an election campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 24
<p>A boy holds a hand puppet in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A boy holds a hand puppet in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy holds a hand puppet in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 24
<p>A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 24
<p>A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 24
<p>President Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 24
<p>Mitt Romney tosses a ball to a young boy as he campaigns door to door in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Mitt Romney tosses a ball to a young boy as he campaigns door to door in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney tosses a ball to a young boy as he campaigns door to door in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
16 / 24
<p>A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 24
<p>A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 24
<p>A boy listens to Mitt Romney answer his question at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A boy listens to Mitt Romney answer his question at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy listens to Mitt Romney answer his question at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 24
<p>Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 24
<p>A boy awaits the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A boy awaits the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy awaits the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 24
<p>A boy looks at President Obama's book "The Audacity of Hope" as Obama greets supporters at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A boy looks at President Obama's book "The Audacity of Hope" as Obama greets supporters at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A boy looks at President Obama's book "The Audacity of Hope" as Obama greets supporters at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 24
<p>A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 24
<p>One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

Next Slideshows

Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

Devotees celebrate the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, sharing the belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of...

Oct 23 2012
Inside the White House

Inside the White House

A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.

Jan 07 2013
North Dakota's oil boom

North Dakota's oil boom

Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the oil drilling industry.

Oct 22 2012
Acting like a soldier

Acting like a soldier

China theme park guests role-play as Japanese army and Eighth Route Army soldiers, with the aid of professional sound and lighting effects.

Oct 22 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast