Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 4, 2016 | 11:30pm EDT

The VP debate

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 22
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence grimaces as he discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence grimaces as he discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence grimaces as he discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 22
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 22
Mike Pence and Tim Kaine discuss an issue as moderator Elaine Quijano listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Mike Pence and Tim Kaine discuss an issue as moderator Elaine Quijano listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Mike Pence and Tim Kaine discuss an issue as moderator Elaine Quijano listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
4 / 22
Mike Pence discusses an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mike Pence discusses an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Mike Pence discusses an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 22
Tim Kaine listens as Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tim Kaine listens as Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine listens as Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 22
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 22
Eric Trump sits in the front row. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Eric Trump sits in the front row. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Eric Trump sits in the front row. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 22
Debate moderator Elaine Quijano speaks. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Debate moderator Elaine Quijano speaks. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Debate moderator Elaine Quijano speaks. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
9 / 22
Tim Kaine greets Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, as Pence greets Anne Holton, wife of Tim Kaine after the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tim Kaine greets Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, as Pence greets Anne Holton, wife of Tim Kaine after the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine greets Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, as Pence greets Anne Holton, wife of Tim Kaine after the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 22
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence shake hands after their debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence shake hands after their debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence shake hands after their debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 22
Mike Pence talks on his cell phone in the crowd after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mike Pence talks on his cell phone in the crowd after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Mike Pence talks on his cell phone in the crowd after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 22
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool
Close
13 / 22
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 22
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool
Close
15 / 22
Members of the audience watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of the audience watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Members of the audience watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 22
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss as moderator Elaine Quijano looks on. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss as moderator Elaine Quijano looks on. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss as moderator Elaine Quijano looks on. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
17 / 22
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine speaks during his debate against Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence (not shown) at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine speaks during his debate against Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence (not shown) at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine speaks during his debate against Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence (not shown) at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 22
Tim Kaine shakes hands with Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tim Kaine shakes hands with Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine shakes hands with Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
Tim Kaine puts his hand on the back of Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Tim Kaine puts his hand on the back of Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Tim Kaine puts his hand on the back of Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
20 / 22
Anne Holton (L), wife of Tim Kaine, shakes hands with Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, ahead of the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Anne Holton (L), wife of Tim Kaine, shakes hands with Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, ahead of the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Anne Holton (L), wife of Tim Kaine, shakes hands with Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, ahead of the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 22
Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile talks with Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus as they await the start. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile talks with Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus as they await the start. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile talks with Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus as they await the start. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Next Slideshows

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.

Oct 04 2016
Student protests in South Africa

Student protests in South Africa

Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...

Oct 04 2016
Election horror show

Election horror show

The presidential election takes a spooky turn in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Oct 04 2016
Girls for Hillary

Girls for Hillary

Girls in the audience at Hillary Clinton's rallies.

Oct 03 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast