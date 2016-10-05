The VP debate
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence grimaces as he discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville,...more
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mike Pence and Tim Kaine discuss an issue as moderator Elaine Quijano listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Mike Pence discusses an issue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tim Kaine listens as Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eric Trump sits in the front row. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Debate moderator Elaine Quijano speaks. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Tim Kaine greets Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, as Pence greets Anne Holton, wife of Tim Kaine after the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence shake hands after their debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mike Pence talks on his cell phone in the crowd after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Kaine speaks. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool
Members of the audience watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence discuss as moderator Elaine Quijano looks on. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine speaks during his debate against Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence (not shown) at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016....more
Tim Kaine shakes hands with Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tim Kaine puts his hand on the back of Mike Pence at the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Anne Holton (L), wife of Tim Kaine, shakes hands with Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence, ahead of the start. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile talks with Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus as they await the start. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
