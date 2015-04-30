The war in Vietnam
U.S. soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division take a break during bunker construction on Hill 530 in Vietnam, November 25, 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A U.S. Marine tank launches flamethrower in action near Da Nang, Vietnam, 1965. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A U.S. soldier in Vietnam plays guitar during Operation Yellowstone, January 18, 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. National Archives
A U.S. UH-1D helicopter from the 336th Aviation Company sprays a defoliation agent on a dense jungle area in the Mekong delta, Vietnam, date unknown. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense
U.S. soldiers lower a member of their reconnaissance platoon into a Viet Cong tunnel during a search and destroy mission in Vietnam, April 24, 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. National Archives
South Vietnam President Nguyen Van Thieu stands in front of a world map while meeting with U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 19, 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy LBJ Library
U.S. soldiers of 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry, pass through battered walls in Hue, during the Tet Offensive, 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
The United States Coast Guard cutter Point Comfort inspects a Vietnamese fishing boat, November 8, 1965. REUTERS/Courtesy USCG
Marchers from Veterans for Peace protest the Vietnam War outside the Pentagon in Washington, October 21, 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy LBJ Library
U.S. soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division assemble on top of Hill 742, located five miles northeast of Dak To, prior to moving out, November 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
Viet Cong prisoners are escorted to a collection point by a South Vietnamese unit in September 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
Wounded U.S. servicemen arriving from Vietnam at Andrews Air Force Base, March 8, 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy Library of Congress
A U.S. Marine landing at Da Nang, 1965. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. National Archives
President Lyndon B. Johnson listens to a tape sent by Captain Charles Robb, LBJ's son-in-law, from Vietnam, while sitting in the White House Cabinet Room, July 31, 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy LBJ Library
U.S. soldiers of 2nd squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry, enter Snuol, Cambodia, May 1970. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A U.S. Army sergeant and rifleman engage enemy targets with M16 rfles in Loc Ninh, October 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
Viet Cong prisoners sit on the tarmac at Tan Son Nhut Air Base under the watchful eyes of South Vietnamese military police, February 12, 1973. The prisoners were to be airlifted to Loc Ninh, South Vietnam, for a prisoner exchange with North Vietnam....more
U.S. bulldozers clear jungle growth while mechanized infantry stand guard in Dak To, December 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
U.S. Army engineers building a road in the Vietnamese Delta, date unknown. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A Russian-made Viet Cong PT76 tank destroyed in battle at Ben Het, March 1969. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A sign reading "Home is where you dig" hangs over a U.S. soldier's fighting bunker, 1968. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. National Archives
A U.S. Army band plays Christmas music at the Tan Nhut Airbase, December 1970. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
U.S. Army engineers during the construction of Red Devil Road, a secondary road connecting Fire Support Base Elliott to Khe Sanh, 1970. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
President Lyndon B. Johnson greets soldiers at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, October 26, 1966. Standing in the jeep with Johnson is General William Westmoreland. REUTERS/Courtesy LBJ Library
Members of the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division descend the side of Hill 742, located five miles northwest of Dak To, November 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A U.S. Huey Cobra firing rockets at an enemy target in Ia Drang, October 1965. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
A soldier playing Santa Claus talks with a group of U.S. hospital patients during the Bob Hope Christmas show in Vietnam, December 1970. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
U.S. soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion land at Qui Nhon, Vietnam, date unknown. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. Army
