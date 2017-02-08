The war in Yemen
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in the southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. An unidentified warplane attacked the presidential palace in Aden after rival forces fought the worst clashes in years in Yemen's second city, an official and residents said, in a sharp escalation of the country's months-long armed turmoil. Thirteen people were killed when forces...more
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden and deployed alongside local fighters against the Houthi militia, a spokesman for the Southern Popular Resistance said. REUTERS/Stringer
A Houthi militant pushes a comrade on a luggage trolley at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 5, 2015. Saudi-led coalition should stop targeting Yemen's Sanaa airport, the United Nations said, as it prepared a plan to set up an air-bridge to bring humanitarian workers into the country from Djibouti and deliver aid around Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Southern Popular Resistance fighters react as one of their tanks fire at a Houthi position during fighting in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. The air strikes in this part of Sanaa have forced the village's population to flee their homes. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl cries next to her mother covering her face as they flee from an airstrike on an army weapons depot in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies, residents said, accusing them of planting tracking devices which enabled the assassination of the group's leader in a suspected U.S. drone strike last week. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 13, 2015. Saudi-led air raids killed 21 civilians in Yemen's capital Sanaa, relatives of the victims and medics told Reuters, two days after the start of a United Nations-brokered humanitarian truce that Riyadh does not recognise. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People look at a marketplace after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. When Yemen's devastating war began, between the country's Houthi movement and an exiled government backed by Gulf Arab states, hundreds of foreign, mostly...more
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the window, in Marib, Yemen October 15, 2015. Marib is a city that is heavily armed even by the standards of Yemen, where the ready availability of weapons helped start civil war and is now preventing anyone coming out on top. Yemenis often say there are three guns for every person, a boast that has become an urgent concern in...more
A tribal fighter loyal to Yemen's government stands on the roof of a pick-up truck as he uses binoculars to look at at Houthi positions in an area between Yemen's northern provoices of al-Jawf and Marib December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man reacts at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh climb pillars of the Unknown Soldier Monument during a rally marking one year of Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands outside her family's hut at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced to leave their villages by the war in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A boy carries a toy machine gun next to destroyed houses during a vigil marking one year since a Saudi-led air strike on a residential area in Sanaa, Yemen June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A Houthi fighter, who lost both his legs during recent clashes against government forces, waits at a prosthetic limb centre in Sanaa, Yemen January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the Yemeni army ride on the back of a military truck near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemen January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Women walk past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, Yemen February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah