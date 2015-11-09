The war on polio

A girl receives polio vaccination outside her house in Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, November 9, 2015. According to local media, Yemen started on Monday a three-day house-to-house polio vaccination campaign that aims to target around five million...more

A girl receives polio vaccination outside her house in Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, November 9, 2015. According to local media, Yemen started on Monday a three-day house-to-house polio vaccination campaign that aims to target around five million children under five years of age. A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan reporting cases this year. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

