The Weiner scandal
Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner stops to speak to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. Weiner on Tuesday vowed to stay in the race despite admitting...more
Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner stops to speak to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. Weiner on Tuesday vowed to stay in the race despite admitting sending sexually explicit messages and photos to women even after the online sex chat scandal that cost him his congressional seat. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former U.S. Congressman from New York and currently Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner speaks to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former U.S. Congressman from New York and currently Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner speaks to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A photo from the website Biggovernment.com shows a shirtless U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner which was allegedly emailed to a young woman. REUTERS/Biggovernment.com/Handout
A photo from the website Biggovernment.com shows a shirtless U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner which was allegedly emailed to a young woman. REUTERS/Biggovernment.com/Handout
An "adults only" replica doll of U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner is seen here in this undated handout photo from Herobuilders.com. The Connecticut-based toy company is marketing two types of Weiner dolls wearing gym clothes, each with shorts...more
An "adults only" replica doll of U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner is seen here in this undated handout photo from Herobuilders.com. The Connecticut-based toy company is marketing two types of Weiner dolls wearing gym clothes, each with shorts reading "Tweet this". One model of the action figure runs for $39.95 and resembles G.I. Joe beneath his underpants. The "adults only" doll with representation of his manhood has a price tag of$49.95. REUTERS/Herobuilders.com/Handout
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner greets commuters during a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner greets commuters during a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner arrives at a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner arrives at a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner exits the subway while travelling between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner exits the subway while travelling between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (C) talks with reporters while riding the subway between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (C) talks with reporters while riding the subway between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (L) talks with a passenger who identified himself as Richard as they ride the subway together between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid more
Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (L) talks with a passenger who identified himself as Richard as they ride the subway together between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The locked office of Rep. Anthony Weiner is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The locked office of Rep. Anthony Weiner is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner departs holding his resignation speech after announcing his resignation from the United States House of Representatives during a news conference in Brooklyn, New York, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner departs holding his resignation speech after announcing his resignation from the United States House of Representatives during a news conference in Brooklyn, New York, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former porn actress Ginger Lee (R) hugs her attorney Gloria Allred (L) following a news conference in New York, June 15, 2011. Lee said she had an e-mail relationship with embattled Representative Anthony Weiner and that he urged her to lie about...more
Former porn actress Ginger Lee (R) hugs her attorney Gloria Allred (L) following a news conference in New York, June 15, 2011. Lee said she had an e-mail relationship with embattled Representative Anthony Weiner and that he urged her to lie about their exchanges in the hope that a scandal surrounding him would die down. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Robert Gordon (C) and other supporters of representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY) hold pro-Weiner signs outside Weiner's residency in Queens borough of New York June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Robert Gordon (C) and other supporters of representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY) hold pro-Weiner signs outside Weiner's residency in Queens borough of New York June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner speaks to the media in New York, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner speaks to the media in New York, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Earthquake in China
Dozens have been reported killed in an earthquake in China's western Gansu province.
Australia's asylum seekers
A look at the dangerous journeys of those seeking asylum in Australia.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
The rebel armory
With the U.S. agreeing to arm the Syrian rebels, a look at the weaponry available to them, from makeshift mortars to heavy guns.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.