The West Bank-Israel commute

Taysir Sharif Abu Hader (R), a 57-year-old Palestinian laborer, who has a permit to work in Israel, drinks tea after returning home from prayers at a mosque in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, June 29, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to find a way through the separation barrier, which is made up of mostly fences and some cement walls, snaking its way through the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad