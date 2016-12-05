The White Helmets of Syria

A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. At least 70 people died in what...more

A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force, January 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

