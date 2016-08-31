The woes of Dilma
Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A pro-impeachment demonstrator holds a cardboard coffin painted with the name of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff during a protest in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she attends a signing ceremony for new universities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff poses for pictures with supporters after a signing ceremony for new universities at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia, Brazil, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilians demonstrate for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff with a mock coffin as the Lower House of Congress voted in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, in Sao Paulo March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the First National Conference of Indigenous Policy in Brasilia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she receives athletes from the national women's handball team, ahead of the Women's Handball World Championship in Denmark, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), accompanied by Governor of Minas Gerais state Fernando Pimentel (R), looks out of a plane during a flight over the areas hit by the collapse of Dams Fundao and Santarem, near the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais...more
Test pilot Jonas Jakobson (C) shows Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) a new JAS 39E Gripen fighter aircraft during their visit to Saab in Linkoping, Sweden October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Jerrevang/TT...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) rides her bicycle near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A government employee of the Judiciary, dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, attends a protest asking for a wage increase in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th L), South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) arrive by escalator for a meeting during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. Ufa...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures as she speaks with members of the media after a tour of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
President Barack Obama meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff throws a rose to supporters during a campaign rally in Santos September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Presidential candidate and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) of Workers' Party (PT) and Governor candidate of Rio de janeiro Anthony Garotinho (R) of Party of the Republic (PR) visit a popular restaurant during a re-election campaign rally...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts beside Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) in Brasilia October 30, 2013....more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff walks to the Alvorada Palace lobby to receive the delegation of the Brazilian Football in Brasilia September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Prison guards cuff themselves as they protest in front of the Congress building in Brasilia July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the launching ceremony of sectoral plans for the mitigation of climate change at the meeting of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change in Brasilia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) meets Argentina's President Cristina Kirchner during a meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after the Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associated States and the 44th Meeting of the Common Market...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff drives a driving school car simulator during the 27th International Automobile Trade Show in Sao Paulo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the arrival ceremony for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez before a ceremony for signing acts between Brazil and Venezuela in the Planalto Palace July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev adjust their microphones while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff wears a medal during a ceremony where she received the delegation of Brazilian athletes who took part in the 2011 Parapan American Games in Guadalajara, at the Planalto Palace November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) looks at Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) welcomes Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at Planalto Palace before a meeting in Brasilia, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff receives the sash from outgoing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazil's President-elect Dilma Rousseff kisses Vice President Jose Alencar at a hospital in Sao Paulo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert/Handout
