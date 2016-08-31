Edition:
The woes of Dilma

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A pro-impeachment demonstrator holds a cardboard coffin painted with the name of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff during a protest in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she attends a signing ceremony for new universities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff poses for pictures with supporters after a signing ceremony for new universities at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia, Brazil, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Brazilians demonstrate for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff with a mock coffin as the Lower House of Congress voted in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, in Sao Paulo March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the First National Conference of Indigenous Policy in Brasilia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she receives athletes from the national women's handball team, ahead of the Women's Handball World Championship in Denmark, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), accompanied by Governor of Minas Gerais state Fernando Pimentel (R), looks out of a plane during a flight over the areas hit by the collapse of Dams Fundao and Santarem, near the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho/Brazilian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Test pilot Jonas Jakobson (C) shows Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) a new JAS 39E Gripen fighter aircraft during their visit to Saab in Linkoping, Sweden October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) rides her bicycle near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A government employee of the Judiciary, dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, attends a protest asking for a wage increase in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th L), South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) arrive by escalator for a meeting during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. Ufa hosts the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits on July 9-10. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures as she speaks with members of the media after a tour of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
President Barack Obama meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff throws a rose to supporters during a campaign rally in Santos September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Presidential candidate and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) of Workers' Party (PT) and Governor candidate of Rio de janeiro Anthony Garotinho (R) of Party of the Republic (PR) visit a popular restaurant during a re-election campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2013
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts beside Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) in Brasilia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff walks to the Alvorada Palace lobby to receive the delegation of the Brazilian Football in Brasilia September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2013
Prison guards cuff themselves as they protest in front of the Congress building in Brasilia July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2013
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the launching ceremony of sectoral plans for the mitigation of climate change at the meeting of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change in Brasilia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) meets Argentina's President Cristina Kirchner during a meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after the Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associated States and the 44th Meeting of the Common Market Council December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff drives a driving school car simulator during the 27th International Automobile Trade Show in Sao Paulo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the arrival ceremony for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez before a ceremony for signing acts between Brazil and Venezuela in the Planalto Palace July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2012
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev adjust their microphones while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2012
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff wears a medal during a ceremony where she received the delegation of Brazilian athletes who took part in the 2011 Parapan American Games in Guadalajara, at the Planalto Palace November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2011
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) looks at Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2011
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) welcomes Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at Planalto Palace before a meeting in Brasilia, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2011
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff receives the sash from outgoing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, January 01, 2011
Brazil's President-elect Dilma Rousseff kisses Vice President Jose Alencar at a hospital in Sao Paulo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, December 23, 2010
