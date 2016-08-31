The woes of Dilma

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), accompanied by Governor of Minas Gerais state Fernando Pimentel (R), looks out of a plane during a flight over the areas hit by the collapse of Dams Fundao and Santarem, near the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais...more

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), accompanied by Governor of Minas Gerais state Fernando Pimentel (R), looks out of a plane during a flight over the areas hit by the collapse of Dams Fundao and Santarem, near the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho/Brazilian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Close