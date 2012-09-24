Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 24, 2012 | 11:08am EDT

The woes of Foxconn

<p>Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
<p>Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, September 24, 2012

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 20
<p>Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan </p>

Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Monday, September 24, 2012

Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Close
10 / 20
<p>Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV </p>

Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, September 24, 2012

Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Close
11 / 20
<p>Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, September 24, 2012

Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

Close
12 / 20
<p>Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 24, 2012

Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 20
<p>Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 24, 2012

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
15 / 20
<p>Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Monday, September 24, 2012

Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Close
16 / 20
<p>Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Monday, September 24, 2012

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Close
17 / 20
<p>Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 24, 2012

Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Communism school

Communism school

Next Slideshows

Communism school

Communism school

Grooming the next generation of Chinese leadership.

Sep 25 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 21 2012
The iPhone 5 frenzy

The iPhone 5 frenzy

People around the world queue in lines for the release of Apple's anticipated iPhone 5.

Sep 21 2012
Anti-American rage

Anti-American rage

Violent clashes erupt near U.S. embassies across the Arab world, in reaction to a film considered blasphemous to Islam.

Sep 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast