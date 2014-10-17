Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 17, 2014 | 3:57pm EDT

The works of Frank Gehry

A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. Reflecting sky, clouds and light, the airy and audacious building designed by Los Angeles-based architect Gehry and built on a one-hectare plot in the west of Paris resembles a swaying ship sitting next to a cascading rectangular pool of water. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. Reflecting sky, clouds and light, the airy and audacious building designed by Los Angeles-based architect Gehry and...more

Friday, October 17, 2014
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. Reflecting sky, clouds and light, the airy and audacious building designed by Los Angeles-based architect Gehry and built on a one-hectare plot in the west of Paris resembles a swaying ship sitting next to a cascading rectangular pool of water. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 20
A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three special open days for the Inaugural Weekend. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three...more

Friday, October 17, 2014
A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three special open days for the Inaugural Weekend. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 20
Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, October 17, 2014
Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 20
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, October 17, 2014
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 20
A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, October 17, 2014
A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 20
The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, October 17, 2014
The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
6 / 20
Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, October 17, 2014
Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 20
People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, October 17, 2014
People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
8 / 20
Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Friday, October 17, 2014
Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Close
9 / 20
People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 17, 2014
People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 20
A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 17, 2014
A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 20
A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, October 17, 2014
A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 20
A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, October 17, 2014
A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 20
A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 20
The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West

The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, October 17, 2014
The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 20
Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James

Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James

Friday, October 17, 2014
Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James
Close
17 / 20
Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, October 17, 2014
Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 20
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 17, 2014
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Friday, October 17, 2014
The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Next Slideshows

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Oct 16 2014
Larger than life

Larger than life

Giant sculptures that play with proportion.

Oct 16 2014
Blind job fair

Blind job fair

Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.

Oct 16 2014
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.

Oct 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast