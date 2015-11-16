The world reacts to Paris attacks
People react as they observe a minute's silence at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A girl lays a candle in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Polina Volkova, a friend of Eagles Of Death Metal merchandise manager Nick Alexander who died in attacks in Paris, cries as she sits near a makeshift vigil outside the consulate of France in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A girl lights candles during a vigil in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl with her lips painted in the French colors attends a commemoration event in front of the French embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark
A French resident lays a white rose next to a picture of a couple after a memorial tribute at the French Embassy in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beatrice Gonzalez receives a hug during a vigil in remembrance of her daughter Nohemi Gonzalez at California State University in Long Beach, California November 15, 2015. Gonzalez, a design student was killed in the attacks in Paris, where she was...more
Girls sit next to lit candles placed in tribute to the victims of Friday's Paris attacks, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Flowers in tribute lie in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene observe a minute of silence as they pay tribute at Monaco Palace November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People light candles during a vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants in a Requiem Mass for the victims of the Paris attacks hold electronic candles as they view the edifice of St Mary's Cathedral (not pictured) bathed in blue, white and red, the colors of French flag, in Sydney, Australia, November 16,...more
People hold candles in memory of victims of the Paris attacks, at the French embassy in Casablanca, Morocco, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Formula One drivers participate in a parade in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, before the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People light candles during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The blue, white and red colors of the French national flag are seen, as it is held aloft during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman holds up a placard reading "I'm French and stand up" during Pope Francis Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015, in response to the attacks in Paris, France. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
General view of Japan's Kei Nishikori and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, spectators and officials during a minute of silence in memory of the Paris attacks during the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals November 15, 2015 in Lodnon. Reuters / Toby...more
People attend a memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at the official residence for the French ambassador to Myanmar in Yangon, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman wears the painted colours of France's national flag on her cheek during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Palestinian lights a candle during a rally in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks and recent Lebanon bombing, in front of the Nativity church in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Women pay tribute to victims in front of the French consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 14, 2015. The placard reads "Against fear". REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman takes part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. The placard reads "We are united". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People place candles to form the word "Paris" outside the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinian security officers hold French flags during a protest in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israelis light candles during a ceremony honoring victims of the attacks in Paris, as the Tel Aviv municipality is lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman with French flag painted on her face, holds a flower during a gathering in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Lena Polyvyannaya of Toronto closes her eyes during a moment of silence outside city hall in Toronto, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An Iranian woman stands next to candles and flowers outside the French embassy in Tehran, Iran November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man holds a candle and a drawing depicting the French flag and carrying the words "I am Parisian" in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People take pictures of a makeshift memorial in front of the French flag in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lights on for Paris
Around the world landmark buildings light up in the colors of the French flag.
Silence for Paris
People observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to victims of the Paris attacks.
Paris attack aftermath
Images from the aftermath of the Paris attacks.
