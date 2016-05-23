The world's biggest refugee camp

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters at the Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya. About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling camp. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000...more

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters at the Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya. About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling camp. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000 refugees, in 1991 as a temporary solution to the civil war across the border. Photo taken April 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close