Mon May 23, 2016

The world's biggest refugee camp

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters at the Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya. About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling camp. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000 refugees, in 1991 as a temporary solution to the civil war across the border. Photo taken April 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters at the Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya. About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling camp. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000 refugees, in 1991 as a temporary solution to the civil war across the border. Photo taken April 2011.

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A Somali refugee waits to be registered by the United Nations High Commission of Refugees at Dagahaley camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Somali refugee waits to be registered by the United Nations High Commission of Refugees at Dagahaley camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 3, 2009.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2009

A general view shows the tented settlement near the Ifo 2 refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo De Francisco

A general view shows the tented settlement near the Ifo 2 refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 29, 2011.

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011

Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 9, 2013.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Refugees who have been living in the outskirts of the proper camps in Hagadera gather their belongings onto trucks as they choose to relocate to the newly-opened Kambioos settlement, at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Refugees who have been living in the outskirts of the proper camps in Hagadera gather their belongings onto trucks as they choose to relocate to the newly-opened Kambioos settlement, at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 29, 2011.

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, July 28, 2011.

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Children walk together amongst makeshift homes, or "tukuls", in the outskirts of Dagahaley settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Children walk together amongst makeshift homes, or "tukuls", in the outskirts of Dagahaley settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

An aerial picture shows a section of the Hagadera camp in Dadaab near the Kenya-Somalia border, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An aerial picture shows a section of the Hagadera camp in Dadaab near the Kenya-Somalia border, May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015

Somali refugees unload their belongings as they arrive by bus at the reception center in Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Somali refugees unload their belongings as they arrive by bus at the reception center in Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011.

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013

The sun sets over the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The sun sets over the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, July 31, 2011.

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Thousands of Somali refugees pray during celebrations of the Eid al-Fitr in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thousands of Somali refugees pray during celebrations of the Eid al-Fitr in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 30, 2011.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A Somali refugee child sleeps next to his mother as he receives treatment for complications from severe malnourishment in the stabilization unit of the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Somali refugee child sleeps next to his mother as he receives treatment for complications from severe malnourishment in the stabilization unit of the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A malnourished Somali child is wrapped in an American "Stars and Stripes" cloth at a therapeutic feeding center at Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, June 8, 2009. \REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A malnourished Somali child is wrapped in an American "Stars and Stripes" cloth at a therapeutic feeding center at Dagahaley camp in Dadaab, June 8, 2009.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2009

Somali refugees receive a portion of wheat flour at the World Food Program distribution center in the Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Somali refugees receive a portion of wheat flour at the World Food Program distribution center in the Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011.

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

Somali refugee child Fatuma Dayoo is treated in the stabilization unit for complications from severe malnourishment, in the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Somali refugee child Fatuma Dayoo is treated in the stabilization unit for complications from severe malnourishment, in the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A newly arrived refugee child drinks inside their tent in Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A newly arrived refugee child drinks inside their tent in Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, July 27, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, October 8, 2013.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Somali refugee boys play soccer during sunset at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Somali refugee boys play soccer during sunset at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, July 29, 2011.

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2011

A severely malnourished refugee from Somalia cries after receiving treatment inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A severely malnourished refugee from Somalia cries after receiving treatment inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, July 30, 2011.

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2011

A Somali refugee woman carrying a baby disembarks from a bus at the Ifo reception center at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Somali refugee woman carrying a baby disembarks from a bus at the Ifo reception center at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, September 1, 2011.

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

Newly arrived Somali men jostle to queue outside a food distribution centre at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Newly arrived Somali men jostle to queue outside a food distribution centre at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, August 1, 2011.

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Somali refugee child Mohamed Abdullah, 1, drinks specialized baby formula as part of treatment for complications from severe malnourishment in the stabilization unit of the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Somali refugee child Mohamed Abdullah, 1, drinks specialized baby formula as part of treatment for complications from severe malnourishment in the stabilization unit of the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, August 31, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Men walk away from the outskirts of Dagahaley settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi, near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (KENYA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Men walk away from the outskirts of Dagahaley settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi, near the Somali border, August 31, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011

