The world's billionaires
Carlos Slim Helu and family top Forbes list of billionaires. CAPTION: Carlos Slim Helu, Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon, attends a women's final of the 10th Homeless World Cup soccer tournament between Mexico and Brazil at Zocalo Square...more
Carlos Slim Helu and family top Forbes list of billionaires. CAPTION: Carlos Slim Helu, Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon, attends a women's final of the 10th Homeless World Cup soccer tournament between Mexico and Brazil at Zocalo Square in Mexico City October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
#2 - Bill Gates. CAPTION: Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates addresses delegates during the annual meeting of WEF in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
#2 - Bill Gates. CAPTION: Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates addresses delegates during the annual meeting of WEF in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
#3 - Amancio Ortega. CAPTION: Spain's Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe (R) stand next to chairman of Spanish global fashion group Inditex, Amancio Ortega (L), during a visit to an Inditex factory in Coruna, northern Spain December 2, 2008....more
#3 - Amancio Ortega. CAPTION: Spain's Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe (R) stand next to chairman of Spanish global fashion group Inditex, Amancio Ortega (L), during a visit to an Inditex factory in Coruna, northern Spain December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
#4 - Warren Buffett. CAPTION: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett (C), chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as Cheryl Stich (L), and her mother Dione Kempinsky, both of Los Angeles, react to the price he quoted them on a ring at Borsheims...more
#4 - Warren Buffett. CAPTION: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett (C), chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as Cheryl Stich (L), and her mother Dione Kempinsky, both of Los Angeles, react to the price he quoted them on a ring at Borsheims jewelry store in Omaha, Nebraska, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nati Harnik/Pool
#5 - Larry Ellison. CAPTION: Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison delivers his keynote address at Oracle Open World in San Francisco, California September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
#5 - Larry Ellison. CAPTION: Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison delivers his keynote address at Oracle Open World in San Francisco, California September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
#6 - Charles Koch. #7 - David Koch. CAPTION: David Koch, executive vice president of Koch Industries, applauds during an Economic Club of New York event in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
#6 - Charles Koch. #7 - David Koch. CAPTION: David Koch, executive vice president of Koch Industries, applauds during an Economic Club of New York event in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
#8 - Li Ka-shing. CAPTION: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing attends a news conference to announce his companies' interim results in Hong Kong August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#8 - Li Ka-shing. CAPTION: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing attends a news conference to announce his companies' interim results in Hong Kong August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#9 - Liliane Bettencourt and family. CAPTION: Liliane Bettencourt (L), heiress to the L'Oreal fortune leaves with Jean-Victor Meyers, her grandson, the L'Oreal-UNESCO prize for women in Paris, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
#9 - Liliane Bettencourt and family. CAPTION: Liliane Bettencourt (L), heiress to the L'Oreal fortune leaves with Jean-Victor Meyers, her grandson, the L'Oreal-UNESCO prize for women in Paris, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
#10 - Bernard Arnault and family. CAPTION: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault attends a news conference after the official inauguration of the Hublot manufacture in Nyon November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud more
#10 - Bernard Arnault and family. CAPTION: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault attends a news conference after the official inauguration of the Hublot manufacture in Nyon November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
#11 - Christy Walton and family. CAPTION: Customers are seen at a Wal-Mart market in Miami, Florida May18, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
#11 - Christy Walton and family. CAPTION: Customers are seen at a Wal-Mart market in Miami, Florida May18, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
#12 - Stefan Persson. CAPTION: Stefan Persson, chairman of Hennes & Mauritz, is seen in Stockholm February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jurek Holzer/SvD/Scanpix
#12 - Stefan Persson. CAPTION: Stefan Persson, chairman of Hennes & Mauritz, is seen in Stockholm February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jurek Holzer/SvD/Scanpix
#13 - Michael Bloomberg. CAPTION: New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to reporters after his meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
#13 - Michael Bloomberg. CAPTION: New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to reporters after his meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
#14 - Jim Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton, president of the CNN News Group of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. speaks to television critics during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Hollywood July 10, 2003. more
#14 - Jim Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton, president of the CNN News Group of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. speaks to television critics during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Hollywood July 10, 2003.
#15 - Sheldon Adelson. CAPTION: Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp Sheldon Adelson attends Sands China's 2010 Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#15 - Sheldon Adelson. CAPTION: Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp Sheldon Adelson attends Sands China's 2010 Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
#16 - Alice Walton. #17 - Rob Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton (L), Alice Walton, and Rob Walton speak during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
#16 - Alice Walton. #17 - Rob Walton. CAPTION: Jim Walton (L), Alice Walton, and Rob Walton speak during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
#18 - Karl Albrecht. CAPTION: Constitutional lawyer Karl Albrecht Schachtschneider speaks during a news conference in Berlin July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
#18 - Karl Albrecht. CAPTION: Constitutional lawyer Karl Albrecht Schachtschneider speaks during a news conference in Berlin July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
#19 - Jeff Bezos. CAPTION: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up a Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
#19 - Jeff Bezos. CAPTION: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up a Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
#20 - Larry Page. CAPTION: Google CEO Larry Page speaks during a press announcement at Google's headquarters in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
#20 - Larry Page. CAPTION: Google CEO Larry Page speaks during a press announcement at Google's headquarters in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Festival to Shiva
Holy men mark the Shivaratri festival in Nepal by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes.
Detroit: Most miserable city
Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."
Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts
Pope Benedict's farewell
Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.