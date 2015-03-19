The world's deadliest conflicts
1: The death toll in the world's most brutal conflicts climbed by more than 28 percent last year from 2013 with bloodshed in Syria worse than all others for the second year running, according to numbers released by The Project for the Study of the...more
2: Around 21,000 lives were lost in Iraq as the government fought with Islamic State. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
3: Approximately 14,638 were killed in Afghanistan, up from 10,172 in 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
4: Nigeria was the fourth deadliest conflict with 11,529 people killed. The intensifying conflict with Boko Haram resulted in almost three times those killed in 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
5: Fighting between rebels and government forces in South Sudan killed 6,389 people last year. Both sides have been accused of ethnic-based atrocities, mass rapes, and using child soldiers in the world's newest nation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
6: The conflict between Pakistan and the Pakistani Taliban killed 5,496 people. The Pakistani Taliban are allied with the Afghan militants of the same name and share a similar jihadist ideology. But they operate as a separate entity, focused on...more
7: Fighting in Sudan killed 5,335 people last year. Sudan and South Sudan still remain among the world�s dealidest wars. If the countries had remained unified, the combined death toll would be higher than Afghanistan in the number three spot....more
8: Fighting in Ukraine took the lives of 4,707 people last year, a dramatic increase for a country at peace in 2013. Its death toll exceeded conflicts in Somalia, Libya, and Central African Republic. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9: The conflict in Somalia killed 4,447, up from 3,153 in 2013. Al-Shabaab often targets official buildings and politicians in the capital Mogadishu in its efforts to topple the Western-backed government and impose its strict interpretation of...more
10: Fighting in Central African Republic claimed 3,347 lives last year, up from 2,364 in 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
11: Fighting between rival groups in Libya claimed 2,825 people last year, up from 643 in 2013. Islamist militants who have allied themselves to the Islamic State group that controls parts of Iraq and Syria have recently spread their reach in the...more
12: The Israel-Palestinian conflict claimed 2,365 lives last year, a massive increase in the region following 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
13: Fighting in Yemen claimed 1,500 lives last year, up from 600 in 2013. The advance of the Iranian-backed Houthis into the capital in September and to other regions, mainly in central and eastern Yemen, has been met with resistance from armed Sunni...more
14: Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo claimed 1,235 lives, down from 1,976 in 2013. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
15: Conflict in India claimed 976 lives last year, up from 885 in 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Shooting spree in Arizona
A gunman opened fire inside a Mesa motel room, before shooting three more as he sought to elude an exhaustive manhunt that ended in his capture.
Hunting Boko Haram
Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.
Museum massacre in Tunisia
Nineteen people, including 17 foreign tourists, are killed when militants attack a museum in Tunis.
Fiery protests in Frankfurt
Thousands of anti-capitalist protesters clash with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.