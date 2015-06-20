The world's displaced
A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, home to Syrian refugees, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans (bottom) sit on board the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat (top) is left adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed down by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
Children sit on a bus as they flee fighting in Slaviansk, Ukraine June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, Iraq walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm, Sweden June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to...more
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside, Syria January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015....more
Women and children, displaced by recent fighting between rebel soldiers and government troops, wait in line to collect their food rations in Mingkaman refugee camp, Sudan March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kate Holt/UNICEF/Handout
Pakistani immigrants row their engineless dinghy, which was drifting out of control, in rough seas between Greece and Turkey, early May 30, 2015. Ahmad, one of the immigrants on board the dinghy, said that they had been rowing for over five hours...more
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to communicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An aerial picture shows a section of the Hagadera camp in Dadaab near the Kenya-Somalia border, May 8, 2015. The Dadaab refugee camp, with about 350,000 Somali refugees, is the world's biggest refugee camp. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six-day-old baby the day before, lies in a house in the town of Boda, Central African Republic April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A mother and child who fled fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman carries her baby at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
