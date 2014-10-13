The world's hardest triathlon

A member of Paul Parrish's support team applies grease to his skin as he joins channel swimmers during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Dover, southern England May 18, 2014. The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run...more

A member of Paul Parrish's support team applies grease to his skin as he joins channel swimmers during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Dover, southern England May 18, 2014. The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, finishing with a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Neil Hall

