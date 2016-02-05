Edition:
The world's jobless

UNITED STATES - 4.9 percent in February 2016
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

UNITED STATES - 4.9 percent in February 2016
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
SOUTH AFRICA - 25.5 percent in October 2015
A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual work as a builder outside a hardware store in Cape Town, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

SOUTH AFRICA - 25.5 percent in October 2015
A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual work as a builder outside a hardware store in Cape Town, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
JAPAN, 3.3 percent December 2015
Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rally in Tokyo January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

JAPAN, 3.3 percent December 2015
Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rally in Tokyo January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
PAKISTAN, 6.0 percent in October 2015
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

PAKISTAN, 6.0 percent in October 2015
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
ITALY, 11.4 percent in December 2015
Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ITALY, 11.4 percent in December 2015
Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
RUSSIA, 5.8 percent in December 2015
Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hanging on it after drawing water from the Teryol river in Verkhnyaya Biryusa village, located in the Taiga area near the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

RUSSIA, 5.8 percent in December 2015
Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hanging on it after drawing water from the Teryol river in Verkhnyaya Biryusa village, located in the Taiga area near the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
INDIA, 4.9 percent in December 2013
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

INDIA, 4.9 percent in December 2013
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
PORTUGAL, 11.9 percent in October 2015
Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

PORTUGAL, 11.9 percent in October 2015
Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
MAURITANIA, 12.85 percent in December 2014
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

MAURITANIA, 12.85 percent in December 2014
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
MEXICO, 3.96 percent in December 2015
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO, 3.96 percent in December 2015
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
UNITED KINGDOM, 5.1 percent in December 2015
A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

UNITED KINGDOM, 5.1 percent in December 2015
A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
IVORY COAST, 5.3 percent in December 2013
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

IVORY COAST, 5.3 percent in December 2013
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
AUSTRALIA, 5.8 percent in December 2015
A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office building in central Sydney June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

AUSTRALIA, 5.8 percent in December 2015
A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office building in central Sydney June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
EAST TIMOR, 11.0 percent in December 2013
Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dili September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

EAST TIMOR, 11.0 percent in December 2013
Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dili September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
GREECE, 24.5 percent in October 2015
A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament in Athens November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

GREECE, 24.5 percent in October 2015
A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament in Athens November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
BRAZIL, 6.9 percent in December 2015
A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as her colleagues (rear) separate paper, cardboard and plastic bottles to be recycled, at the Coopemare cooperative in the Pinheiros neighborhood of Sao Paulo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRAZIL, 6.9 percent in December 2015
A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as her colleagues (rear) separate paper, cardboard and plastic bottles to be recycled, at the Coopemare cooperative in the Pinheiros neighborhood of Sao Paulo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
FRANCE, 10.6 percent in October 2015
A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds a stone near a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

FRANCE, 10.6 percent in October 2015
A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds a stone near a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
GERMANY, 4.5 percent in December 2015
Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at the main train station in Munich, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

GERMANY, 4.5 percent in December 2015
Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at the main train station in Munich, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
PALESTINE, 27.4 percent in October 2015
Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas rest during a protest demanding for permanent jobs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian parliament in Gaza City May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

PALESTINE, 27.4 percent in October 2015
Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas rest during a protest demanding for permanent jobs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian parliament in Gaza City May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
ZIMBABWE, 11.3 percent in December 2014
A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

ZIMBABWE, 11.3 percent in December 2014
A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
CHINA, 4.05 percent in January 2016
Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

CHINA, 4.05 percent in January 2016
Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
SPAIN, 20.9 percent in January 2016
A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bola street, onto a truck in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

SPAIN, 20.9 percent in January 2016
A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bola street, onto a truck in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
SINGAPORE, 1.9 percent in December 2015
Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central business district area in Singapore October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, 1.9 percent in December 2015
Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central business district area in Singapore October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SAUDI ARABIA, 5.7 percent in June 2015
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SAUDI ARABIA, 5.7 percent in June 2015
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, 42.73 percent in November 2015
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, 42.73 percent in November 2015
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
