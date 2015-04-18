Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 9:50pm EDT

The world's most influential people

Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool
Close
2 / 30
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Close
3 / 30
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 30
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Close
5 / 30
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 30
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
8 / 30
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2013
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 30
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 30
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
11 / 30
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 30
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 30
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
14 / 30
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
15 / 30
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 30
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 30
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 30
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2012
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Close
19 / 30
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
20 / 30
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 30
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 30
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 30
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 30
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 30
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Close
26 / 30
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 30
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2006
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Close
28 / 30
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
29 / 30
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Milan Design Week

Milan Design Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Design Week

Milan Design Week

The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.

Apr 16 2015
Plane graveyard

Plane graveyard

The Victorville Airport is one of many places in the U.S. used as a storage area for aircraft that are retired from service.

Apr 16 2015
Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Crypts with leases that have expired or not been paid, are broken open to remove and rebury the bodies.

Apr 16 2015
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

Apr 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast