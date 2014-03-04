Edition:
The world's richest billionaires

<p>1: Bill Gates has returned to the top of Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people with an estimated net worth of $76 billion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

1: Bill Gates has returned to the top of Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people with an estimated net worth of $76 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

1: Bill Gates has returned to the top of Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people with an estimated net worth of $76 billion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>2: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim drops down to second place with $72 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

2: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim drops down to second place with $72 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

2: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim drops down to second place with $72 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, ranked third at $64 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, ranked third at $64 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, ranked third at $64 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

<p>4: Investing icon Warren Buffett was fourth at $58.2 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

4: Investing icon Warren Buffett was fourth at $58.2 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

4: Investing icon Warren Buffett was fourth at $58.2 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison came in fifth at $48 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison came in fifth at $48 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison came in fifth at $48 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $40 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $40 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $40 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>8: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

8: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

8: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>9: Christy Walton and her family are worth $36.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

9: Christy Walton and her family are worth $36.7 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

9: Christy Walton and her family are worth $36.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>10: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $34.7 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton</p>

10: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $34.7 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

10: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $34.7 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

<p>11: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $34.5 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

11: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $34.5 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

11: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $34.5 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>12: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $34.4 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

12: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $34.4 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

12: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $34.4 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>13: Alice Walton is worth $34.3 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

13: Alice Walton is worth $34.3 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

13: Alice Walton is worth $34.3 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $34.2 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $34.2 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $34.2 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>15: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $33.5 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

15: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $33.5 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

15: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $33.5 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>16: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $33 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

16: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $33 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

16: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $33 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>17: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $32.3 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

17: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $32.3 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

17: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $32.3 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>18: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

18: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $32 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

18: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>19: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31.8 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

19: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31.8 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

19: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31.8 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>20: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool</p>

20: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $31 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

20: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

<p>21: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $28.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

21: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $28.5 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

21: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $28.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>22: Michele Ferrero and family of the Ferrero chocolate company is worth $26.5 billion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

22: Michele Ferrero and family of the Ferrero chocolate company is worth $26.5 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

22: Michele Ferrero and family of the Ferrero chocolate company is worth $26.5 billion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>23 (tied): Karl Albrecht, co-founder of the Aldi discount supermarket chain, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

23 (tied): Karl Albrecht, co-founder of the Aldi discount supermarket chain, is worth $25 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

23 (tied): Karl Albrecht, co-founder of the Aldi discount supermarket chain, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

<p>23 (tied): Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is also worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

23 (tied): Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is also worth $25 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

23 (tied): Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is also worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>25: Activist investor Carl Icahn is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

25: Activist investor Carl Icahn is worth $24.5 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

25: Activist investor Carl Icahn is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>26: Financier George Soros is worth $23 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

26: Financier George Soros is worth $23 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

26: Financier George Soros is worth $23 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong

<p>27: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $22.6 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

27: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $22.6 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

27: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $22.6 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>28: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Chairman Lui Che-woo is worth $22 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

28: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Chairman Lui Che-woo is worth $22 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

28: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Chairman Lui Che-woo is worth $22 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>29: Dieter Schwarz, chairman and owner of the Lidl supermarket chain, is worth $21.1 billion. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

29: Dieter Schwarz, chairman and owner of the Lidl supermarket chain, is worth $21.1 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

29: Dieter Schwarz, chairman and owner of the Lidl supermarket chain, is worth $21.1 billion. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>30: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is worth $20.4 billion. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

30: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is worth $20.4 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

30: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is worth $20.4 billion. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

<p>31 (tied) Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $20 billion.&nbsp; REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

31 (tied) Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $20 billion.

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

31 (tied) Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $20 billion.  REUTERS/Larry Downing

