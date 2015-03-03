The world's richest
1: Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $79.2 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking of the world's billionaires. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $77.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
3: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $72.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $64.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $54.3 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $42.9 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
8: Christy Walton and her family are worth $41.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $40.6 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
10: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
11: Alice Walton is worth $39.4 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
13: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $37.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
15: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $34.8 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
16: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $33.4 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
17: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $33.3 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
18: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $31.4 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
19: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $29.7 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
20: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $29.2 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
21: Georg Schaeffler, majority shareholder of the Schaeffler Group, is worth $26.9 billion. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
22 (tied): Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $26.6 billion.� REUTERS/Larry Downing
25: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $25.5 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
26: Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann, who owns a stake in the world's largest brewer AB InBev, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
27: Hong Kong real estate tycoon Shau-kee is worth $24.8 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
28: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
29: Financier George Soros is worth $24.2 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong
