The world's tallest buildings
Dubai has started building what will be the world's tallest tower, pictured here in an artist's impression, another record for the city already home to the highest skyscraper. The following is a snapshot of the tallest skyscrapers in the world right...more
1: Dubai's Burj Khallifa, the world's tallest tower right now, stands at 2,722 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
2: The Shanghai Tower is currently second tallest. Height: 2,073 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song
3: The Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is third. Height: 1,971 ft. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
4: The Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, China is fourth. Height: 1,969 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5: The Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea is fifth. Height: 1,823 ft. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
6: New York's One World Trade Center. Height: 1,776 ft. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
7: The CTF Finance Centre in Guangzhou, China. Height: 1,740 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
8: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
9: The Shanghai World Financial Center. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy
10: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11 & 12: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
13: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song
14: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed
15: The KK100, or Kingkey 100, in Shenzhen, China. Height: 1,449 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
16: The Ghuangzhou West Tower, or Ghuangzhou International Finance Center, in Ghuangzhou, China. Height: 1,440 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
17: The Wuhan Center in Wuhan, China. Height: 1,437 ft. REUTERS/Stringer
18: Marina 101 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Height: 1,399 ft. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
19: New York's 432 Park Avenue. Height: 1,397 ft. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
20: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower. Height: 1,389 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
21: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias
22: The Princess Tower in Dubai. Height: 1,358 ft. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
23: Kuwait's Al Hamra Tower. Height: 1,354 ft. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
24: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center. Height: 1,352 feet. REUTERS/Stringer
