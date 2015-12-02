The world's tallest buildings
1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but perhaps not for long. Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a 1 kilometer (3,280 foot) tower into the sky, to be named the Jeddah Tower, scheduled for completion in 2020. The Burj...more
2: The Shanghai Tower is currently second tallest. Height: 2,073 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song
3: The Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is third. Height: 1,971 ft. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
4: The Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, China is fourth. Height: 1,965 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5: New York's One World Trade Center. Height: 1,776 ft. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
6: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
7: The Shanghai World Financial Center. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy
8: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9 and 10: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for ninth and tenth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
11: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song
12: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed
13: The KK100, or Kingkey 100, in Shenzhen, China. Height: 1,449 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
14: The Ghuangzhou West Tower, or Ghuangzhou International Finance Center, in Ghuangzhou, China. Height: 1,439 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
15: The Wuhan Center in Wuhan, China. Height: 1,437 ft. REUTERS/Stringer
16: Marina 101 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Height: 1,399 ft. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
17: New York's 432 Park Avenue. Height: 1,397 ft. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower. Height: 1,389 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
19: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias
21: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer
20: The Princess Tower in Dubai. Height: 1,358 ft. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
22: Kuwait's Al Hamra Tower. Height: 1,354 ft. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
Next Slideshows
Bedouin wilds of Sinai
Bedouin tribes guide hikers through the untamed wilderness of the Nile Valley in Sinai, Egypt, aiming to challenge perceptions of the insurgency-troubled area.
Monster waves of Nazare
Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.
Cuban migrants left in limbo
Thousands of Cubans are seeking overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential...
Haitians protest election results
Violent protests erupt in Haiti following official results of last month's election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.