Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 3, 2012 | 11:35am EDT

The world's tallest buildings

<p>1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Thursday, May 03, 2012

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Close
1 / 11
<p>2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, May 03, 2012

2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
2 / 11
<p>3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy</p>

3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

Thursday, May 03, 2012

3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

Close
3 / 11
<p>4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, May 03, 2012

4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 11
<p>5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Thursday, May 03, 2012

5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
5 / 11
<p>7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, May 03, 2012

7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 11
<p>8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, May 03, 2012

8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 11
<p>9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, May 03, 2012

9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 11
<p>10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, May 03, 2012

10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
9 / 11
<p>11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 03, 2012

11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 11
<p>12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, May 03, 2012

12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Mexican Lolita

Mexican Lolita

Next Slideshows

Mexican Lolita

Mexican Lolita

The so-called "Lolita" style has found its way to Mexico.

May 03 2012
One man island

One man island

For almost 20 years, one man has lived alone on an island off Ireland.

May 03 2012
World Trade Center rises again

World Trade Center rises again

The spire on New York's One World Trade Center has been added, completing the building to its full height of 1,776 feet.

May 10 2013
Occupy resurgent

Occupy resurgent

Occupy Wall Street protesters stage anti-corporate protests in a May Day effort to revive the movement.

May 02 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast