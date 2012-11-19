The wrecks of Sandy
A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap,...more
An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap, automakers and dealers said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Gaza conflict
Images from inside the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Northern Ireland's peace walls
Temporary walls built during "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland continue to stand to this day, dividing Catholic and Protestant communities.
Life in a polygamist community
About 15 polygamist families live together outside Moab, Utah.
Red China
Seeing red in the communist nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.