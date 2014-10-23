Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 23, 2014 | 7:22pm EDT

THE WYLD ballet

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in the 95-year history of Friedrichstadt-Palast. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in...more

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in the 95-year history of Friedrichstadt-Palast. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
1 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
2 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
3 / 20
A dancer walks backstage before a preview. REUTERS/Hannibal

A dancer walks backstage before a preview. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A dancer walks backstage before a preview. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
4 / 20
A dancer attends a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

A dancer attends a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A dancer attends a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
5 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
6 / 20
Dancers are made-up prior to a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers are made-up prior to a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers are made-up prior to a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
7 / 20
Dancers are silhouetted during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers are silhouetted during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers are silhouetted during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
8 / 20
A dancer prepares backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal

A dancer prepares backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A dancer prepares backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
9 / 20
General view of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the venue for the new grand show "THE WYLD", in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal

General view of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the venue for the new grand show "THE WYLD", in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
General view of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the venue for the new grand show "THE WYLD", in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
10 / 20
Dancers laugh backstage after a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers laugh backstage after a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers laugh backstage after a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
11 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
12 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
13 / 20
A dancer is helped with her costume backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal

A dancer is helped with her costume backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A dancer is helped with her costume backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
14 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
15 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
16 / 20
Ballet director Alexandra Georgieva talks to members of the ballet ensemble during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Ballet director Alexandra Georgieva talks to members of the ballet ensemble during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Ballet director Alexandra Georgieva talks to members of the ballet ensemble during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
17 / 20
A dancer holds up a poodle during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

A dancer holds up a poodle during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A dancer holds up a poodle during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
18 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
19 / 20
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Next Slideshows

Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

Oct 23 2014
The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

Fashion moments from Oscar de la Renta.

Oct 20 2014
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

Oct 20 2014
Alternative Miss World

Alternative Miss World

The Alternative Miss World competition is open to entrants of any gender or nationality.

Oct 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast