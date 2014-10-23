THE WYLD ballet
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in...more
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer walks backstage before a preview. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer attends a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers are made-up prior to a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers are silhouetted during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer prepares backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
General view of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the venue for the new grand show "THE WYLD", in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers laugh backstage after a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer is helped with her costume backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Ballet director Alexandra Georgieva talks to members of the ballet ensemble during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer holds up a poodle during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
