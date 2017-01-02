The year America chose Trump
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears on a video screen at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
George Engelbach, delegate from Missouri, Impersonator of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, poses for a photograph at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, United States July 20, 2016. Engelbach's message to the presidential...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watches election results at Clinton's victory rally before Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/David...more
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
A girl listens as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event accompanied by vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine in Pittsburgh, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter is seen before Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ken Bone (R), an uncommitted voter who is a power plant employee from Belleville, Illinois, listens to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) during her presidential debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their presidential town hall debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The hands of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton are seen as they shake hands at the end of their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October...more
People listen to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts during the first debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attends services at St. Stephen Church in Louisville, Kentucky, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally during a Jay Z concert in Cleveland, Ohio November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A protestor is given the middle finger by a Hillary Clinton supporter before a Clinton campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (in green coat, back to camera) loses her balance briefly as she arrives for a tour of SC STRONG, a home for ex-offenders and substance abusers on the grounds of the former Charleston Navy Yard in...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sit at the presidential town hall debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis,...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump turns his back as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about his comments about women during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri,...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump jokes about how difficult he says it is for him to listen to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's voice, as he holds a rally with supporters in Fresno, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump point and scream at an anti-Trump demonstrator (R) holding a sign reading "More Like Make America Racist Again" sign during a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona March 19, 2016....more
Protesters against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather outside a Republican presidential debate site in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump speaks at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband former president Bill Clinton react to the balloon drop after she accepted the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia,...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts during a news conference at the construction site of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reads the lyrics of Al Wilson's song "The Snake" during campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a doll in support of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shakes hands with a supporter during a campaign event with vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (not pictured) in Pittsburgh, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Craig Wendel dresses as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Jill Wendel wears a Hillary Clinton mask as they support Trump at a campaign rally in Naples, Florida, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen on television screens at the media room during the first presidential debate with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26,...more
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a shooting target with image of Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and national press secretary Brian Fallon (L) talk, with aide Huma Abedin (2nd R) and traveling press secretary Nick Merrill (R) alongside, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) grabs and pushes an anti-Trump demonstrator at a Trump campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a poster of Trump at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Kansas City, Missouri February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign launch party in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, as she speaks to supporters at her final 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Hooksett, New Hampshire February...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets audience members during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rosemary Harder wears a hat supporting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during a news conference, after the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, held at his Mar-A-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Marco Rubio (L) and Donald Trump speak simultaneously as they discuss an issue during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016....more
Secret Service agents surround U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton wave to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media after receiving former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's endorsement at a campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles while speaking to the media during a news conference at the construction site of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporter Jansen Tropf wears an American flag at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a crying young child from the crowd as he arrives at a Trump campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waits to be announced off stage before a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Security personnel look on as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A vehicle carrying supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump circles the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Two hands grasp the curtains to pull them open just before Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor John Kasich emerges to deliver his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican presidential primary, during his rally at Baldwin Wallace...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boards her plane at Reno Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks in a video message to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The mascots of the Democratic and Republican parties, a donkey for the Democrats and an elephant for the GOP, are seen on a video screen at Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016....more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor at the media center of the Republican presidential debate site in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John Podesta, chairman of U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, listens as she talks to the media inside of her campaign plane after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19,...more
New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan (C) prays accompanied by Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner to benefit Catholic charities in...more
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton talks to reporters about the explosion in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, as she arrives to at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, U.S., September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stands at an empty stage inside the Cleveland Music hall after Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton bows her head at an election night rally in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) and running mate Senator Tim Kaine, addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton pauses as she addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets into her vehicle after she and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) cast their ballots at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York, U.S. November 8, 2016....more
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a sign as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives outside a polling place in Nashua, New Hampshire February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to reporters after holding a "National Security Working Session" with national security advisors in New York, U.S. September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton casts a shadow on a U.S. flag at the conclusion of a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets diners at Cedar Park Cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz walks to answer questions from reporters before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane sit down to eat at Van Dam Diner in Queens, New York April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton rides an elevator with aides as she arrives for a campaign concert with Katy Perry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, United States September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members react as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee shows his target results after taking target practice at Crossroads Shooting Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Delegates point to an electoral map at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he is introduced at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Lawn signs for U.S. Republican presidential candidates Jeb Bush and Ben Carson lie on the ground outside of a polling station in Columbia, South Carolina February 20, 2016. South Carolina voters are going to the polls today to vote in the U.S....more
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for his campaign rally to begin at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a placard during a campaign rally at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., June 10, 2016.REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump signs a magazine with his picture on it at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
(L-R) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) shows Melania Trump and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A delegate with a "Trump Wall" hat attends the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for Trump to speak on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, United States September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wearing a Trump hat takes a photo after U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waits behind a curtain before being announced at a voter registration rally at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl listens to U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as she speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves from behind the lectern after speaking at a fundraiser in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen at a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (C) and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin (4th L) go over notes of Sanders' speech before a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes the stage at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Potential supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands on a stage as she speaks during a campaign rally in Central Falls, Rhode Island, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks out at the audience as she speaks during a campaign rally in Central Falls, Rhode Island, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Supporters for democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The podium awaits Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before the start of a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton smiles at a member of the audience as she walks off the debate stage as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump remains at his podium after the conclusion of their third and final 2016...more
Precinct volunteers David Smith (L), Evelyn Moody (C) and Kathy Smith, have breakfast while waiting for voters in Varnville, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. The precinct is in the garage of David Smith's home in the rural county of Hampton. There...more
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump is seen on a large television monitor as he speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves with her vice presidential running mate Senator Tim Kaine after accepting the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S....more
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016....more
A woman holds a sign as supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally at the state capitol in Denver April 15, 2016, protesting the election results of the Colorado Republican Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets a worker at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver, U.S. June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush embraces a supporter at a campaign event at the Greasewood Flats Ranch in Carroll, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People hold hands at a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Claremont, New Hampshire February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump casts a shadow as he speaks at an Elks Lodge in Salem, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Snow piles up on the ground near a picture of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump displayed outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talks to supporters at a fundraising house party at the home of Gerhild Krapf and Michael Brau in Iowa City, Iowa, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shakes hands with supporters afters speaking at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Quincy Grittmann of the Meskwaki Settlement talks to Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) about medical marijuana after he spoke to tribal members of the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa/Meskwaki Nation during a...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the Hard Hats for Hillary event at the Danceland Ballroom in Davenport, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
