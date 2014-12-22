Edition:
The year in concert

Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, April 13, 2014
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Pharrell Williams performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Chris Brown performs Loyal during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2014
Jessie J performs Bang-Bang. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the Fashion Rocks 2014 concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC's Good Morning America to promote her new album "1989" in New York, October 30, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J. and Ariana Grande perform Bang Bang.

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
5 Seconds of Summer perform She Looks so Perfect.

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
Joan Jett performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 13, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, April 13, 2014
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage to present the Video Vanguard Award during the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
