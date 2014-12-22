The year in concert
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014.
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2014.
Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014.
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pharrell Williams performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool
Chris Brown performs Loyal during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessie J performs Bang-Bang. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the Fashion Rocks 2014 concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014.
Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC's Good Morning America to promote her new album "1989" in New York, October 30, 2014.
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J. and Ariana Grande perform Bang Bang.
5 Seconds of Summer perform She Looks so Perfect.
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014.
Joan Jett performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014.
Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 13, 2014.
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage to present the Video Vanguard Award during the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 24, 2014.
