The Zika babies
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Daniele Santos, 29, combs the hair of her son Juan Pedro who is two months old, after bathing him at their house in Recife, Brazil, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Gustavo Henrique, who is two months old, undergoes a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight with a physiotherapist at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vitoria Evillen (R) blows soap bubbles near her 4-month-old sister Luana Vieira at their home in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Geovane, 32, holds his son Gustavo Henrique who is two months old, as they wait for a session with a physiotherapist at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jackeline, 26, uses a green bottle to stimulate to her son Daniel who is four months old, inside of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maria Clara (L) and Camile Vitoria pose for a picture with their brother Matheus in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sueli Maria (obscured) holds her seven-day-old daughter Milena at a hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Gleyse Kelly holds her daughter Maria Geovana in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Child neurologist Vanessa Van Der Linden observes the X-ray of a baby's skull with microcephaly at the hospital Barao de Lucena in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Alessandro Gomes has his head measured by a neurologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mothers with their children, who have microcephaly, await medical care at the Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hilda Venancio bathes her son Matheus in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Felipe holds the head of his daughter Maria Geovana at his house in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Gleyce Kelly embraces her daughter Maria Geovana in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A nurse of the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital prepares to draw blood from baby who has microcephaly in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
