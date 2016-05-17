Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 17, 2016 | 3:50pm EDT

The Zika effect

Patricia Araujo, 23, at seven months pregnant, stands in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Patricia Araujo, 23, at seven months pregnant, stands in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Patricia Araujo, 23, at seven months pregnant, stands in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 20
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 20
A man sits under a mosquito net in a home for the elderly in Masaya City, Nicaragua February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man sits under a mosquito net in a home for the elderly in Masaya City, Nicaragua February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A man sits under a mosquito net in a home for the elderly in Masaya City, Nicaragua February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 20
A cloud of insecticide is seen over Havana, Cuba, during dawn after fumigation against the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the fight against the Zika virus April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A cloud of insecticide is seen over Havana, Cuba, during dawn after fumigation against the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the fight against the Zika virus April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A cloud of insecticide is seen over Havana, Cuba, during dawn after fumigation against the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the fight against the Zika virus April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
4 / 20
A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 20
Gleyse Kelly da Silva embraces her daughter Maria Giovanna, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. Kelly da Silva was seven months pregnant when an ultrasound showed her baby's head had stopped growing. Maria Giovanna, now three months, has microcephaly, a deformation characterised by abnormally small heads that can also include brain damage. The condition is suspected to be linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Gleyse Kelly da Silva embraces her daughter Maria Giovanna, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. Kelly da Silva was seven months pregnant when an ultrasound showed her baby's head had stopped growing. Maria Giovanna, now three...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Gleyse Kelly da Silva embraces her daughter Maria Giovanna, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. Kelly da Silva was seven months pregnant when an ultrasound showed her baby's head had stopped growing. Maria Giovanna, now three months, has microcephaly, a deformation characterised by abnormally small heads that can also include brain damage. The condition is suspected to be linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 20
Five-month-old twins, Laura (L) and Lucas lie in their bed at their house in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 20, 2016. Among the mysteries facing doctors in Brazil battling an epidemic of the little-known Zika virus are cases of women giving birth to twins with only one suffering from microcephaly, a birth defect associated with the disease. Jaqueline Jessica Silva de Oliveira hoped doctors were wrong when a routine ultrasound showed that one of her unborn twins would be born with the condition, marked by stunted head size and developmental issues. "When I found out one of them had microcephaly the ground fell out from beneath me," she said. Laura was born with the microcephaly while her twin brother Lucas does not suffer from the condition. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Five-month-old twins, Laura (L) and Lucas lie in their bed at their house in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 20, 2016. Among the mysteries facing doctors in Brazil battling an epidemic of the little-known Zika virus are cases of women giving...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Five-month-old twins, Laura (L) and Lucas lie in their bed at their house in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 20, 2016. Among the mysteries facing doctors in Brazil battling an epidemic of the little-known Zika virus are cases of women giving birth to twins with only one suffering from microcephaly, a birth defect associated with the disease. Jaqueline Jessica Silva de Oliveira hoped doctors were wrong when a routine ultrasound showed that one of her unborn twins would be born with the condition, marked by stunted head size and developmental issues. "When I found out one of them had microcephaly the ground fell out from beneath me," she said. Laura was born with the microcephaly while her twin brother Lucas does not suffer from the condition. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 20
A man tries to extinguish a fire at an illegal garbage dump after residents decided to set fire to it to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, in a slum of San Jose, Costa Rica February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A man tries to extinguish a fire at an illegal garbage dump after residents decided to set fire to it to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, in a slum of San Jose, Costa Rica February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A man tries to extinguish a fire at an illegal garbage dump after residents decided to set fire to it to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, in a slum of San Jose, Costa Rica February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
8 / 20
The forearm of a public health technician is seen covered with sterile female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes after leaving a recipient to cultivate larvae, in a research area to prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

The forearm of a public health technician is seen covered with sterile female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes after leaving a recipient to cultivate larvae, in a research area to prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
The forearm of a public health technician is seen covered with sterile female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes after leaving a recipient to cultivate larvae, in a research area to prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
9 / 20
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 20
A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
11 / 20
Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Entebbe, south of Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2016. In a patch of forest near Lake Victoria in Uganda, mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus buzz with little seeming worry amid the local community. Scientists use a 120-foot high steel tower to harvest mosquitoes for research into viruses afflicting man and animals. Beyond that, however, there's little sign in the 15-acre Zika Forest of its central role in unravelling one of the world's major healthy crises in recent times. REUTERS/James Akena

Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Entebbe, south of Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2016. In a patch of forest near Lake Victoria in Uganda, mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus...more

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Entebbe, south of Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2016. In a patch of forest near Lake Victoria in Uganda, mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus buzz with little seeming worry amid the local community. Scientists use a 120-foot high steel tower to harvest mosquitoes for research into viruses afflicting man and animals. Beyond that, however, there's little sign in the 15-acre Zika Forest of its central role in unravelling one of the world's major healthy crises in recent times. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
12 / 20
Therapist Rozely Fontoura (L) teaches Daniele Santos Shantala massage on her baby Juan Pedro, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil March 26, 2016. When Santos gave birth to a baby boy with microcephaly, a serious birth defect linked to the Zika infection, she was distraught. She was left to look after Juan Pedro alone after her husband left. In addition to traditional treatment at a hospital in Recife, Santos is learning therapeutic massage from an NGO to help alleviate Pedro's symptoms. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Therapist Rozely Fontoura (L) teaches Daniele Santos Shantala massage on her baby Juan Pedro, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil March 26, 2016. When Santos gave birth to a baby boy with microcephaly, a serious birth defect linked to the Zika...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Therapist Rozely Fontoura (L) teaches Daniele Santos Shantala massage on her baby Juan Pedro, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil March 26, 2016. When Santos gave birth to a baby boy with microcephaly, a serious birth defect linked to the Zika infection, she was distraught. She was left to look after Juan Pedro alone after her husband left. In addition to traditional treatment at a hospital in Recife, Santos is learning therapeutic massage from an NGO to help alleviate Pedro's symptoms. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
13 / 20
The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito are seen inside a laboratory in the Ministry of Health in San Jose, Costa Rica January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito are seen inside a laboratory in the Ministry of Health in San Jose, Costa Rica January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito are seen inside a laboratory in the Ministry of Health in San Jose, Costa Rica January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
14 / 20
Children react near a municipal worker spraying insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Children react near a municipal worker spraying insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Children react near a municipal worker spraying insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 20
Ingrid, 5, lies on a couch in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ingrid, 5, lies on a couch in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ingrid, 5, lies on a couch in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 20
A technician of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) inspects an Aedes aegypti mosquito through a microscope inside of a laboratory in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A technician of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) inspects an Aedes aegypti mosquito through a microscope inside of a laboratory in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A technician of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) inspects an Aedes aegypti mosquito through a microscope inside of a laboratory in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 20
Noriany Rivera, who is 40 weeks pregnant, looks at her belly as she listens to a doctor during a routine check up, as fliers explaining how to prevent Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses are posted on the wall, at a public hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Noriany Rivera, who is 40 weeks pregnant, looks at her belly as she listens to a doctor during a routine check up, as fliers explaining how to prevent Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses are posted on the wall, at a public hospital in San Juan,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Noriany Rivera, who is 40 weeks pregnant, looks at her belly as she listens to a doctor during a routine check up, as fliers explaining how to prevent Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses are posted on the wall, at a public hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
18 / 20
Hillsborough County mosquito control drives through a neighborhood spraying against mosquitos in Hillsborough County, Florida, February 2, 2016. With no specific federal guideline yet in place to control the spread of the Zika virus in the United States, some mosquito-heavy states like Florida are stepping up spraying and education programs. But the North and West have yet to boost prevention. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Hillsborough County mosquito control drives through a neighborhood spraying against mosquitos in Hillsborough County, Florida, February 2, 2016. With no specific federal guideline yet in place to control the spread of the Zika virus in the United...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Hillsborough County mosquito control drives through a neighborhood spraying against mosquitos in Hillsborough County, Florida, February 2, 2016. With no specific federal guideline yet in place to control the spread of the Zika virus in the United States, some mosquito-heavy states like Florida are stepping up spraying and education programs. But the North and West have yet to boost prevention. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
19 / 20
Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Famous Olympic drug scandals

Famous Olympic drug scandals

Next Slideshows

Famous Olympic drug scandals

Famous Olympic drug scandals

Some of the most famous Olympic athletes who were involved in drug scandals.

May 17 2016
Deadly day in Baghdad

Deadly day in Baghdad

At least 72 people were killed by three bombings, extending the deadliest spate of attacks in the Iraqi capital so far this year.

May 17 2016
Echoes of the Cultural Revolution

Echoes of the Cultural Revolution

Red Guards, slogans, Mao and turmoil: the Cultural Revolution reverberates in China, 50 years later.

May 16 2016
Brazil: The rainbow nation

Brazil: The rainbow nation

The interim government of Brazil is white, male and mostly old, in contrast to the ethnically diverse country that is often referred to as the rainbow nation.

May 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast