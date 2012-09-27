Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 10:30pm EDT

Theatrical protests

<p>A man wears a mask of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. The demonstration was organized by human rights group Iran180 in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights record, and included a performance by theater group Fantastic Nobodies. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man wears a mask of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. The demonstration was organized by human rights group Iran180 in response to the...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man wears a mask of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. The demonstration was organized by human rights group Iran180 in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights record, and included a performance by theater group Fantastic Nobodies. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 14
<p>A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 14
<p>A man dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad adjusts his costume ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad adjusts his costume ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad adjusts his costume ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 14
<p>Iran180 Director of Outreach Chris DeVito checks props before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Iran180 Director of Outreach Chris DeVito checks props before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Iran180 Director of Outreach Chris DeVito checks props before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 14
<p>A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pokes his tongue through his mask before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pokes his tongue through his mask before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pokes his tongue through his mask before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 14
<p>A woman admonishes a performer dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A woman admonishes a performer dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A woman admonishes a performer dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 14
<p>People "attack" a performer dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

People "attack" a performer dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

People "attack" a performer dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 14
<p>A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is stepped on during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is stepped on during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is stepped on during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 14
<p>Performers dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (rear) prepare their costumes before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Performers dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (rear) prepare their costumes before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Performers dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (rear) prepare their costumes before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 14
<p>A man films a performance that included people portraying Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad that was part of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man films a performance that included people portraying Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad that was part of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man films a performance that included people portraying Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad that was part of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 14
<p>A performer removes a mock nuclear warhead from storage in preparation for a protest that was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A performer removes a mock nuclear warhead from storage in preparation for a protest that was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A performer removes a mock nuclear warhead from storage in preparation for a protest that was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 14
<p>A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds a mock bomb as he performs in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds a mock bomb as he performs in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds a mock bomb as he performs in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 14
<p>(L-R) Performers dressed as Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take part in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

(L-R) Performers dressed as Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take part in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

(L-R) Performers dressed as Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take part in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 14
<p>Pedestrians walk past a giant prop of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Pedestrians walk past a giant prop of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Pedestrians walk past a giant prop of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Training for the next Libya

Training for the next Libya

Next Slideshows

Training for the next Libya

Training for the next Libya

U.S. Marines train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit. Marine Corps officials say the intense training is imperative in order to...

Sep 26 2012
Exploring Yosemite

Exploring Yosemite

Picturesque Yosemite National Park was struck by a Hantavirus strain in the summer. Now, researchers are conducting groundbreaking studies of the rare virus...

Sep 26 2012
China's self-made man

China's self-made man

Chinese farmer Sun Jifa lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago. He couldn't afford to buy prosthesis so he and his nephews built their...

Sep 26 2012
Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur

Jews around the world observe their Day of Atonement.

Sep 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast