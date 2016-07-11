Theresa May: Britain's new leader
Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Theresa May speaks to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Theresa May emerges with her husband Philip to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016....more
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) chairs the first meeting of the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street in London May 12, 2010. Others in attendance included Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Jock Stirrup (C) and...more
Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, delivers a speech at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute) in London, Britain June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) meets with British Home Secretary Theresa May at the London Conference on Somalia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May (4th L) and Chancellor George Osborne (5th L) attend a cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in central London January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May curtsies as she greets Queen Elizabeth during a ceremonial welcome for Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera, at Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Leon Neal
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May's shoes are pictured as she speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in central London October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Conservative party candidate for the constituency of Sedgefield, Graham Robb (R), canvases with Shadow Leader of the House Theresa May in the Village of Hurworth, northern England July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Home Secretary Theresa May arrive to take part in the the official welcoming ceremony for China's President Xi Jinping, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks at a news conference in London March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May, flanked by Prime Minister David Cameron (L), and Immigration Minister Damian Green, speaks to parliament in this still image taken from video in London November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May talks with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Paul Stephenson (L) during a visit to the York Road Estate, in Clapham, south west London May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith holds up the hand of chairman Theresa May after her speech at the party conference in Blackpool, October 6, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May walks towards Downing Street after a Ceremonial Welcome for Turkey's President Abdullah Gul on Horse Guards Parade, in central London November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
