Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016

This is Rio's Olympics

Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born at the Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A gymnast competing in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen on a television screen as a worker watches inside a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
The pack of riders during first lap of the cycling road final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Ice cream vendors push their trolleys to their spots at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A street vendor sells replicas of gold medals to visitors on a sidewalk along on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A couple dance on the roof of their home in the Mangueira favela, or slum, as the Olympic opening ceremony unfolds in the Maracana behind them. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A man rinses off on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Military sit and watch the Olympics inside a cafe at the Deodoro complex. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A man practices slacklining on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A lifeguard is seen before the start of the marathon swimming. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
