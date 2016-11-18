This week in Aleppo
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria November 14, 2016 . REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men walk past a tarpaulin and damaged buses erected as protection from snipers in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Medics treat an injured child inside a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises from a rebel held neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged ambulance is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man gestures near a damaged hospital after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Syringes lie inside a damaged hospital after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man assists an injured woman inside a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Damaged medical equipment are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects boxes inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Next Slideshows
Obama's last tour of Europe
President Barack Obama takes his final trip to Europe as president before handing over power to Donald Trump.
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Obama and Merkel: an enduring friendship
From summits to private dinners, U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.