Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016 | 1:41pm EST

This week in Mosul

Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 20
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 20
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 20
A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 20
A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 20
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 20
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 20
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 20
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 20
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 20
A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 20
Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 20
An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
18 / 20
Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 20
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Second night of anti-Trump protests

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Next Slideshows

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Demonstrators took to the streets across the country for a second day to protest Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

Nov 11 2016
Trump goes to Washington

Trump goes to Washington

Politicians in D.C. roll out the welcome wagon for President-elect Donald Trump.

Nov 10 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 10 2016
President Obama meets President-elect Trump

President Obama meets President-elect Trump

Obama and Trump discussed a range of domestic and foreign policy topics at the White House during their first meeting since Trump's stunning election victory.

Nov 10 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast