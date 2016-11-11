This week in Mosul
Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier...more
