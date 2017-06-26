Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 26, 2017 | 2:30pm EDT

Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled...more

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 15
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 15
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 15
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 15
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 15
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 15
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 15
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 15
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 15
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 15
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 15
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 15
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 15
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 15
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

1:30pm EDT
London tower blocks evacuated

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

1:15pm EDT
Landslide buries Chinese village

Landslide buries Chinese village

Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.

12:51pm EDT
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.

11:45am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.

New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure the America's Cup.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

London tower blocks evacuated

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

Landslide buries Chinese village

Landslide buries Chinese village

Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.

Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast