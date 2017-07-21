Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 21, 2017 | 1:01pm EDT

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Agata Grzybowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Lodz. Agencja Gazeta/Tomek Ogrodowczyk/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Czestochowa. Agencja Gazeta/ Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) holds up a copy of the Polish Constituion as members of the parliament scuffle. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Leader of Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski votes on a contested Supreme Court law in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
