Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Agata Grzybowska/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Lodz. Agencja Gazeta/Tomek Ogrodowczyk/via REUTERS
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Czestochowa. Agencja Gazeta/ Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's...more
Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) holds up a copy of the Polish Constituion as members of the parliament scuffle. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS
Leader of Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski votes on a contested Supreme Court law in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS
