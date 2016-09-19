Edition:
Three bachelors and a baby

Takashi Tayama (2nd R), 35, Masaya Kurita (R), 31, and Yuji Inoue (L), 42, take part in an "Ikumen" course, or child-rearing course for men, organized by Osaka-based company Ikumen University, in Tokyo, Japan September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
The new, all-male 'ikumen' course teaches men how to bathe and dress a baby and also helps them understand a woman's perspective on child-rearing, says Ikumen University, the Osaka-based company behind the course. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Participants in one session in the Japanese capital wore a 7-kg (15-pound) pregnancy jacket, and were taught how to improve communication with a potential spouse and filled out a worksheet stating traits women were deemed to dislike in men. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Participants in one session in the Japanese capital wore a 7-kg (15-pound) pregnancy jacket, and were taught how to improve communication with a potential spouse and filled out a worksheet stating traits women were deemed to dislike in men. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Yuji Inoue (R), 42, and other participants take part in an "Ikumen" course, or child-rearing course for men. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
"I wanted to create a form of certification proving a man's child-rearing skills and support for married life," course instructor Takeshi Akiyama told Reuters. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
"Matchmaking agencies can advertise such men as having 'extra value,' by letting potential partners know he will support the marriage." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Participants take part in an "Ikumen" course. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
