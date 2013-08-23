Edition:
Throwing goats

<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

1 / 10
<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2 / 10
<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

3 / 10
<p>People observe the Deopokhari festival from the roof of a house in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

4 / 10
<p>A devotee throws a live goat into a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

5 / 10
<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

6 / 10
<p>A devotee grabs the foot of his friend to climb a wall surrounding a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

7 / 10
<p>People gather around a pond to observe the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

8 / 10
<p>A devotee smokes a cigarette as he swims during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

9 / 10
<p>A devotee climbs a wooden pole in the center of a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

10 / 10
