Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 3, 2013 | 9:50pm EDT

Tiananmen Square today

<p>A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the United States of "prejudice" on Saturday after the U.S. State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in June 1989. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the United States of "prejudice" on Saturday after the U.S. State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its bloody crackdown on...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the United States of "prejudice" on Saturday after the U.S. State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in June 1989. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
1 / 16
<p>A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, June 03, 2013

A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 16
<p>Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, June 03, 2013

Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 16
<p>Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing May 31, 2013. A group of families demanding justice for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have denounced new Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to launch political reforms, saying he was taking China "backwards towards Maoist orthodoxy". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing May 31, 2013. A group of families demanding justice for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have denounced new...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing May 31, 2013. A group of families demanding justice for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have denounced new Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to launch political reforms, saying he was taking China "backwards towards Maoist orthodoxy". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 16
<p>Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, outside of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the National People's Congress (NPC), March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, outside of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the National People's Congress (NPC),...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, outside of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the National People's Congress (NPC), March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 16
<p>A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's parliament, also known as the National People's Congress (NPC), at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's parliament, also known as the National People's Congress (NPC), at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
6 / 16
<p>A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 03, 2013

A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 16
<p>A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 03, 2013

A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 16
<p>A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 03, 2013

A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 16
<p>Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held,...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 16
<p>A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Square October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Square October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, June 03, 2013

A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Square October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 16
<p>Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic malaise, deepening unrest and ultimately even a crisis that could shake the Communist Party's grip on power unless its next leader, Xi Jinping, pushes through stalled reforms, experts close to the government have warned. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic malaise, deepening unrest and ultimately even a crisis that could shake the Communist Party's grip on power unless its next leader, Xi Jinping,...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic malaise, deepening unrest and ultimately even a crisis that could shake the Communist Party's grip on power unless its next leader, Xi Jinping, pushes through stalled reforms, experts close to the government have warned. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 16
<p>A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the start of the meeting between the Tibetan provincial delegation and representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) in the Tibet Room March 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the start of the meeting between the Tibetan provincial delegation and representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) in the Tibet Room...more

Monday, June 03, 2013

A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the start of the meeting between the Tibetan provincial delegation and representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) in the Tibet Room March 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 16
<p>People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National People's Congress (NPC) is taking place March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National People's Congress (NPC) is taking place March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, June 03, 2013

People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National People's Congress (NPC) is taking place March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
14 / 16
<p>Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of Communist China August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of Communist China August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, June 03, 2013

Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of Communist China August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 16
<p>Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu</p>

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Monday, June 03, 2013

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Getting to work

Getting to work

Next Slideshows

Getting to work

Getting to work

Commuting scenes from around the world.

May 31 2013
Scripps National Spelling Bee

Scripps National Spelling Bee

Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.

May 31 2013
Art of Biennale

Art of Biennale

The latest art at La Biennale of Venice.

May 30 2013
Fishing for snakeheads

Fishing for snakeheads

Fishing for northern snakehead on the Potomac River.

May 30 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast