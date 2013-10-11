Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa of Mexican nationality and speaks Spanish. He grew up in a Mexican Catholic family but studied for 12 years in the Drepung Loseling monastery, which was founded in 1416 but was later relocated in 1959 after China invaded Tibet to Karnataka State, south India. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido