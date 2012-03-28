Tibetan exile protest
A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles try to douse the flames from their comrade, Jamphel Yeshi, after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, is taken to the hospital after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. Yeshi later died of his injuries. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile reads a note which is believed to be written by Jamphel Yeshi, who set himself on fire on Monday during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan exile walks past Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles scuffle with police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles cry as police detain others during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile talks on the phone as she stands outside her house at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile sits outside a monastery at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
